Firefox

Version: 
45.5.0 (beta 8)
Release date: 
Friday, 19 May, 2017
Home: 
https://github.com/bitwiseworks/mozilla-os2/wiki
https://wiki.mozilla.org/Ports/os2

Authors/Port authors:

A Mozilla-based fast browser! Firefox includes:

  • comprehensive popup controls to keep unwanted advertising off your desktop;
  • a tab browsing mode that lets you open several pages in a single window, allowing you to load links in the background without leaving the page you're on;
  • integrated search;
  • simplified privacy controls that let you cover your tracks more effectively;
  • Java plugin support;
  • and a lot more!

Build of current versions is in progress at https://github.com/bitwiseworks/mozilla-os2/wiki. Please note that printing is disabled in latest builds.

If you use Apache Openoffice as well, be aware, that you need to install the icu-legacy package to have AOO still working (yum install icu-legacy).

Categories:

License:

  • Mozilla public license

Interface:

  • PMShell

Installation

Programs is distributed as ZIP, 7 ZIP and WarpIN packages: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libstdc++6 nspr nss libicu pixman cairo pango fontconfig freetype libkai libvpx libjpeg-turbo libpng zlib bzip2 hunspell libcx
Following links are to additional programs, not mandatory but useful:

Unzip to (empty!) destination folder and create program object for firefox.exe. Must be installed on a partition that supports long filenames, i.e. HPFS or JFS. You can download (and install) dependencies using RPM or downloading and then manually install the Mozilla required dll package.

  • Before starting the program, it is useful to set Mozilla_Home in Config.Sys file, to preserve profile and plugin directories and make program upgrades easier. For example: SET MOZILLA_HOME=C:\Apps\mozilla.org\
  • Use Configure Internet Applications to set Firefox as the default browser app.
  • To run at the same time Firefox with other Mozilla apps, like Thunderbord, use Run!
  • You can load XUL.DLL in high memory using Highmem.
  • Find at https://addons.mozilla.org/en-us/firefox/language-tools/ all the dictionaries and language packs for Firefox (select the language you want, then at the bottom of the page choose "Version information" and click on "See complete version history"). You need to modify general.useragent.locale setting in about:config from en-US to your locale.
  • A beta version of Java plugin is available.

Download

Ver. 45.5.0 Beta 8 (package by Doug Bissett) (20/05/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/firefox-45.5.0.en-us.os2-wpi.wpi
Ver. 45.5.0 Beta 8 (Bitwise) (19/05/2017)
 https://github.com/bitwiseworks/mozilla-os2/releases/download/FIREFOX_45_5_0esr_RELEASE_OS2_Beta_8/firefox-45.5.0.en-US.os2.zip
Ver. 38.8.0 beta 7 (Bitwise) (27/05/2016)
 https://github.com/bitwiseworks/mozilla-os2/releases/download/FIREFOX_38_8_0esr_RELEASE_OS2_Beta_7/firefox-38.8.0.en-US.os2.zip
Ver. 38.2.1 beta 6 (Bitwise) (21/02/2016)
 https://github.com/bitwiseworks/mozilla-os2/releases/download/FIREFOX_38_2_1esr_RELEASE_OS2_Beta_6/firefox-38.2.1.en-US.os2.zip
Ver. 31.8.0 beta 5 (Bitwise) (24/07/2015)
 https://github.com/bitwiseworks/mozilla-os2/releases/download/FIREFOX_31_8_0esr_RELEASE_OS2_Beta_5/firefox-31.8.0.en-US.os2.beta_5.zip
Ver. 24.8.1 (Dave Yeo) (15/03/2015)
 https://bitbucket.org/dryeo/dry-comm-esr24/downloads/firefox-dev-24.8.1b4.en-US.os2.7
Ver. 24.8.1 beta 4 (Bitwise) (10/03/2015)
 https://github.com/bitwiseworks/mozilla-os2/releases/download/FIREFOX_24_8_1esr_RELEASE_OS2_Beta_4/firefox-24.8.1.en-US.os2.beta_4.zip
Last updated: Sat, 27/05/2017 - 17:48

Comments

gabriele

Wed, 13/07/2016 - 20:22

To get rid of the annoying statement about the need to clean up Firefox, just delete the parent.lock file in your profile once the program is closed. (thanks to Mike Kölling for the tip!)

gabriele

Tue, 13/09/2016 - 17:48

to load in high memory, run: "highmem.exe -c xul.dll". Please note that this can cause a crash (and damage your user profile) when you unload the dll, that is, when you close Firefox. This is sometimes mitigated by commenting DLLBASING=OFF out of config.sys file.

Joe Martins

Fri, 23/09/2016 - 17:55

Not sure whether this is teh correct forum (if not please redirect me to the correct one) ECS 2.1 Downloaded Firefox 38.8.0 (Beta 7), installed Arca Noae Package Manager, installed YUM and updated everything. Get following message when stating Firefox: "Couldn't load xul.dll (OS/2 error 2, faulty module: CAIRO2)"

muffetta

Sun, 25/09/2016 - 11:08

No Joe, this is not a forum. This is a software catalogue for IBM OS/2 base Operating systems. However, you can try ask here all info you need: http://www.os2world.com/ maybe the most popular. Thanks to follow us.

