A Mozilla-based fast browser! Firefox includes:
Build of current versions is in progress at https://github.com/bitwiseworks/mozilla-os2/wiki. Please note that printing is disabled in latest builds.
If you use Apache Openoffice as well, be aware, that you need to install the icu-legacy package to have AOO still working (yum install icu-legacy).
