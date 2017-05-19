A Mozilla-based fast browser! Firefox includes:

comprehensive popup controls to keep unwanted advertising off your desktop;

a tab browsing mode that lets you open several pages in a single window, allowing you to load links in the background without leaving the page you're on;

integrated search;

simplified privacy controls that let you cover your tracks more effectively;

Java plugin support;

and a lot more!

Build of current versions is in progress at https://github.com/bitwiseworks/mozilla-os2/wiki. Please note that printing is disabled in latest builds.

If you use Apache Openoffice as well, be aware, that you need to install the icu-legacy package to have AOO still working (yum install icu-legacy).