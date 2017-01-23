Zlib compression library for EMX and kLIBC/GCC environments. Port by different authors.
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder, better if in path. See below for download link(s).
This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.
yum install zlib
yum install zlib-debuginfo
yum install zlib-devel
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
