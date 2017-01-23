Zlib compression library

Version: 
1.2.11
Release date: 
Monday, 23 January, 2017
Home: 
http://www.zlib.org/

Authors/Port authors:

Zlib compression library for EMX and kLIBC/GCC environments. Port by different authors.

Categories:

License:

  • Freeware

Interface:

  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder, better if in path. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc libssp libgcc1 libgcc-fwd libstdc++6 libsupc++6

Installation with rpm

This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.

zlib-1.2.5-4.oc00 (18/02/2016)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install zlib
zlib-debuginfo-1.2.5-4.oc00 (18/02/2016)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install zlib-debuginfo
zlib-devel-1.2.5-4.oc00 (18/02/2016)
Repository: Arca Noae stable
Install with: 
yum install zlib-devel

Download

Zlib Compression library Ver. 1.2.11 (by KO Myung-Hun) (23/01/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/zlib-1.2.11-klibc.zip
Zlib Compression library Ver. 1.2.8 (by KO Myung-Hun) (30/08/2015)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/unix/zlib-1.2.8-klibc.zip
Zlib Compression library Ver. 1.2.8 (EMX, by Mikulas Patocka) (30/08/2015)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/unix/zlib-1.2.8.zip
Zlib Compression library Ver. 1.2.7 (EMX, by Mikulas Patocka) (26/06/2012)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/unix/zlib-1.2.7.zip
Zlib Compression library Ver. 1.2.6 (by Mentore Siesto) (09/04/2012)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/unix/zlib_1_2_6_os2.zip
Last updated: Wed, 25/01/2017 - 10:23

GTranslate

English Dutch French German Korean Russian Swedish

Add new comment

By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.