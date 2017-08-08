Fontconfig & Freetype

A runtime and a developer package that combines Fontconfig and FreeType into one package in such a way that it should be easy to build a cairo-based Mozilla build. These libraries are used to better rendering fonts by the Mozilla suite and other open source programs.
This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.
yum install fontconfig
yum install fontconfig-devel
yum install freetype
yum install freetype-devel
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack in destination folder considering your develop environment, runtime in PATH. See below for download link(s).
Following ones are the download links for manual installation:
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
Add new comment