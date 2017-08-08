Fontconfig & Freetype

Version: 
2.12.1 & 2.8.0
Release date: 
Tuesday, 8 August, 2017
Home: 
https://bitbucket.org/dryeo/mzfntcfgft/overview

Authors/Port authors:

A runtime and a developer package that combines Fontconfig and FreeType into one package in such a way that it should be easy to build a cairo-based Mozilla build. These libraries are used to better rendering fonts by the Mozilla suite and other open source programs.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell
  • VIO
This software is distributed in two modes:
  • as compressed package that you have to download and manually install; if prerequisites are required, you will have to manually install them too;
  • as RPM package; you can install it using your favorite rpm package manager, that will take care to download and install both the software and its prerequisites.
Choose the installation mode that you prefer. Please note that not all the versions are available in both the installation modes.

Installation with rpm

This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.

fontconfig-2.12.1-2.oc00 (09/12/2016)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with ANPM or running the command: 
yum install fontconfig
fontconfig-devel-2.12.1-2.oc00 (09/12/2016)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Development files for fontconfig, not needed by the end user. Install with ANPM or running the command: 
yum install fontconfig-devel
freetype-2.7.0-1.oc00 (09/12/2016)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with ANPM or running the command: 
yum install freetype
freetype-devel-2.7.0-1.oc00 (09/12/2016)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Development files for freetype, not needed by the end user. Install with ANPM or running the command: 
yum install freetype-devel

Manual installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack in destination folder considering your develop environment, runtime in PATH. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc libcx libgcc1 libssp libstdc++6 libstdc++ libsupc++6 libsupc++ libgcc-fwd gcc libpng zlib

Following ones are the download links for manual installation:

Freetype Ver. 2.8.0 (by KO Myung-Hun ) (08/08/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/freetype-2.8.zip
Dependent libs for Mozilla suite builds (Fontconfig & Freetype runtime - by Dave Yeo) (29/08/2015)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/util/mzfntcfgft_runtime_20150829.zip
Record updated last time on: Tue, 15/08/2017 - 19:02

