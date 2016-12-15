Larsen Commander 1.07.04 NEW

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 A powerful, flexible and user friendly GUI file manager and command processor for OS/2 Warp. In addition to the two classic file panels Larsen Commander has a built in command line and a scrollable console monitor. Available in...

Lame 3.99.5 r3 NEW

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 Lame is a free, open source MP3 encoder, which has proven to be the best quality mp3 encoder in many independent tests.

Libreria di compressione zlib 1.2.11 NEW

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 Zlib compression library for EMX and kLIBC/GCC environments. Port by different authors.

GNU Texinfo 6.3 NEW

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 Texinfo is the official documentation format of the GNU project, useful for development.

GNU sed 4.3 NEW

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 GNU sed (stream editor) is a non-interactive command-line text editor. GNU sed is commonly used to filter text, i.e., it takes text input, performs some operation (or set...

Perl 5.16.1 NEW

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 Perl is a high-level programming language with an eclectic heritage written by Larry Wall and a cast of thousands. It derives from the ubiquitous C programming language.

GNU Make 3.81-k1 NEW

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 GNU Make is a tool which controls the generation of executables and other non-source files of a program from the program's source files. Make gets its knowledge of how to build your program from a file...

Pdksh 5.2.14 bin7 NEW

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 A public domain clone of the Korn shell (ksh).

GNU M4 1.4.18 NEW

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 GNU m4 port, the GNU macro processor, utility for developing software.

Libreria VPX 1.6.1 NEW

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 WebM defines the file container structure, video and audio formats. WebM files consist of video streams compressed with the VP8 video codec and audio streams compressed with the Vorbis audio codec. The WebM file structure...

Libreria PNG per la compressione immagini (libpng) 1.6.28 NEW

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 PNG image compression library for EMX and kLIBC/GCC environments. Port by different authors.

Ogg Vorbis & Libvorbis 1.3.2 & 1.3.5 NEW

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 Ogg Vorbis is an audio compression format similar to MP3 but free of patented algorithms and fully open source. Plugin for PM123 included. Port by different authors.

ITS Tool 2.0.2 NEW

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 ITS Tool allows you to translate your XML documents with PO files, using rules from the W3C...

Libgcrypt & Libgpg-error 1.7.5 & 1.26 NEW

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 Libgcrypt is a general purpose crypto library based on the code used in GnuPG. Libgcrypt depends on the library 'libgpg-error', which must be installed correctly before Libgcrypt is built.

Libdvdread (libreria lettura DVD) 5.0.3 NEW

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 Libdvdread for OS/2, provides a simple foundation for reading DVD video disks. Libdvdread is part of the VideoLAN project and is used by VLC media player and...

Libdvdnav (libreria navigazione DVD) 5.0.3 NEW

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 Libdvdnav for OS/2. Libdvdnav is a library that allows easy use of sophisticated DVD navigation features such as DVD menus, multiangle playback and even interactive DVD games. Libdvdnav is part of the VideoLAN project and is used by...

Help2man 1.47.4 NEW

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 Help2man is a program to create simple man pages from the --help and --version output of other programs.

RollBall 1.00 NEW

Monday, 23 January, 2017 RollBall is a shared game for OS/2 2.0 PM (not 1.x). The target is to roll a ball to earn points, without falling into the holes.