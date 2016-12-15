QXMLEdit 0.9.6 NEW

Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 A simple XML editor. It is very simple and it lacks some features like explicit namespaces support, but it has some peculiarites. It is not a textual editor, but it is tree control based, so it is impossible to generate...

UniView 0.2.1 NEW

Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 UniView querys the file type of the opened help file (OS/2, Windows or plain text) and opens the file with the right program for this help file type. Program developed...

Doxygen 1.8.13 NEW

Record last updated on Sunday, 29 January, 2017 DoxyGen is the best Unix tool for Documenting sources. It can generate an on-line documentation browser (in HTML) and/or an off-line reference manual from a set of documented source files. There is also...

QSINIT 26/01/2017 NEW

Record last updated on Monday, 30 January, 2017 QSINIT is a replacement of OS2LDR created from scratch.

phpMyAdmin 4.6.6 & 4.7.0b1 NEW

Record last updated on Friday, 27 January, 2017 phpMyAdmin is a tool written in PHP, intended to handle the administration of a remote MySQL server via web.

Larsen Commander 1.07.04 NEW

Record last updated on Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 A powerful, flexible and user friendly GUI file manager and command processor for OS/2 Warp. In addition to the two classic file panels Larsen Commander has a built in command line and a scrollable console monitor. Available in...

Help2man 1.47.4 NEW

Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 Help2man is a program to create simple man pages from the --help and --version output of other programs.

RollBall 1.00

Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 RollBall is a shared game for OS/2 2.0 PM (not 1.x). The target is to roll a ball to earn points, without falling into the holes.

GNU Texinfo 6.3 NEW

Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 Texinfo is the official documentation format of the GNU project, useful for development.

GNU Make 3.81-k1

Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 GNU Make is a tool which controls the generation of executables and other non-source files of a program from the program's source files. Make gets its knowledge of how to build your program from a file...

GNU M4 1.4.18

Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 GNU m4 port, the GNU macro processor, utility for developing software.

Libgcrypt & Libgpg-error 1.7.5 & 1.26

Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 Libgcrypt is a general purpose crypto library based on the code used in GnuPG. Libgcrypt depends on the library 'libgpg-error', which must be installed correctly before Libgcrypt is built.

ITS Tool 2.0.2

Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 ITS Tool allows you to translate your XML documents with PO files, using rules from the W3C...

GIT 2.11.0

Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 Git is a distributed version control and source code management (SCM) system with an emphasis on speed. It is something similar to CVS or SUBVERSION (SVN...

GNU Diffutils 3.5

Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 GNU Diffutils. A series of programs that are used to find differences between one or more files. Programs are mainly used for developing software but integrate very well in any other data search context.

GNU COREUtils 8.26

Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 The GNU coreutils port from UNIX. This package is the union of the GNU fileutils, sh-utils, and textutils packages. Most of these programs have significant advantages over their UNIX counterparts,...

GNU Bison 3.0.4

Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 Bison is a general-purpose parser generator that converts an annotated context-free grammar into a deterministic LR or generalized LR (GLR) parser employing LALR(1) parser tables. Port by different authors.