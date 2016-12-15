Doodle's ScreenSaver 2.1

Open-source screen saver, able to cooperate, with third party applications, like WarpVision. The screen saver integrates itself into the WPS, replacing the old Lockup...

DFSee, Display File Systems 14.1 NEW

File-system display & analysis utility. Shows partition-tables and bootsectors. Shows all HPFS internal disk structures like Superblock, Fnodes, Dirblocks etc. Check allocation integrity for volume. Can find any data-sequence on the...

Aaphoto (Auto Adjust Photo) & WPS Program Object for Auto Adjust Photo 0.45

Aaphoto, automatic photo adjusting software for OS/2. Corrects the colors of the image and generates a new image file on the disk. WPS Extension, creates a basic WPS program object for AAPHOTO....

eCo Software runtime 20161226

Runtime for the new generation of applications developed by eCo software.

VICE/2 3.0

VICE is a Versatile Commodore Emulator, i.e. a program that runs on a unix, MS-DOS, Win9x/NT, OS/2, Acorn RISC OS or BeOS machine and executes programs intended for the old 8-bit Commodore computers. The current version emulates the C64...

Ecofont Vera Sans regular 2.05

Ecofont.com's free Ecofont Vera Sans regular TrueType font, for printing purposes. Such a type of font saves ink or toner by using perforated characters. Available language groups are Latin1, Latin2 (CE), Cyrillic, Turkish, and Baltic...

Driver supporto di base USB 11.14 & 10.213

USB basic driver stack including UHCI, OHCI, EHCI (USB 2.0) support, always required and to be installed first! Those drivers are the result of Lars Erdmann's efforts and...

VisPro/Reports 2.1b

VisPro/Reports combines the drag-and-drop convenience of the OS/2 Workplace Shell with the powerful abstractions of the REXX procedures language, producing a versatile report writer that will earn its keep for both developers and users...

Lucide 1.4.0RC4

Lucide is a plugin based document viewer for eComStation. In its first incarnation it supports PDF, DjVu and JPEG files but new document types can easily be added to it. Lucide is not developed anymore. See...

rdesktop 1.8.3

RDESKTOP is a client for Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP), used in a number of Microsoft products including Windows NT Terminal Server, Windows 2000 Server, Windows XP and Windows 2003 Server. Some features are supported by this...

Iron Spring PL/I 0.9.9a

Compiler for the PL/I programming language, although it is currently missing some features. PL/I is a powerful programming language suitable for a wide range of problems. PL/I has been used to write operating systems and...

Weasel 2.3

Weasel: a POP3 and SMTP daemon for OS/2 (also available an IMAP optional extension). Includes controls on who may send relay mail, and includes a way of blocking mail from specified hosts. This software was...

GIT 2.11.0

Git is a distributed version control and source code management (SCM) system with an emphasis on speed. It is something similar to CVS or SUBVERSION (SVN...

Server Samba 1.1.4 GA & 1.3.0

SAMBA is a SMB/CIFS protocols file and print sharing server/client set originaly made for UNIX world to cooperate with corresponding Windows and OS/2 servers or clients. A dedicated mailing list is available at:...

OpenOffice 4.1.3 GA

OpenOffice.org is a multiplatform and multilingual office suite and an open-source project. Openoffice.org is compatible with all other major office suites. Latest versions are the effort of...

Fontconfig & Freetype runtime (Dependent libs for Mozilla suite builds) 2.12.1 & 2.7.0

A developer package that combines Fontconfig and FreeType into one package in such a way that it should be easy to build a cairo-based Mozilla build. These libraries are...

JPEG, the Independent JPEG Group's JPEG software 9b

Port of jpeg library that implements JPEG image compression and decompression and that is used by some XFree86/OS2 programs.

Pkg-config 0.29.1

Pkg-config is a helper tool used when compiling applications and libraries. It helps you insert the correct compiler options on the command line.

QSINIT 06/12/16

QSINIT is a replacement of OS2LDR created from scratch.