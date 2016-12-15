When and what 1.0 NEW

Display all events of the year (12 months) per month and day in one screen.

MCHNCHK Base Device Driver NEW

Saturday, 19 January, 2017 Base Device Driver to enable and handle machine check exceptions. Machines check exceptions where introduced with the Pentium CPU. They are used to signal severe HW failure of the CPU, memory bus, etc. Required a recent...

HWman (OS/2 Hardware Manager) replacement class Release 12 NEW

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 A WPS class replacement for XWorkplace HWManager (the OS/2 Hardware Manager). Basically this class changes the behavior of the "WPHwManager class" managing better and in real-time the devices tree, i.e., if a previous device is no...

QSINIT 18/01/2017 NEW

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 QSINIT is a replacement of OS2LDR created from scratch.

iQPuzzle 1.0.4 NEW

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 iQPuzzle is a diverting I.Q. challenging pentomino puzzle developed using Qt4.

Driver supporto di base USB 11.14 & 10.214 NEW

Monday, 16 January, 2017 USB basic driver stack including UHCI, OHCI, EHCI (USB 2.0) support, always required and to be installed first! Those drivers are the result of Lars Erdmann's efforts and...

Weasel 2.31 NEW

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 Weasel: a POP3 and SMTP daemon for OS/2 (also available an IMAP optional extension). Includes controls on who may send relay mail, and includes a way of blocking mail from specified hosts. This software was...

Links 2.14 NEW

Sunday, 15 January, 2017 A text-mode web browser, which is able to correctly display tables and frames, and to render correctly most pages, even if they include several graphical elements. With Javascript!

TeXstudio 2.12.0 NEW

Saturday, 14 January, 2017 TeXstudio is a platform-independent LaTex editor which gives you advanced possibilities to write your texts.

Btrieve Commander NEW

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 This is a Btrieve file viewer / editor.

FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec) 1.3.2 NEW

Saturday, 14 January, 2017 FLAC stands for Free Lossless Audio Codec, an audio format similar to MP3, but lossless, meaning that audio is compressed in FLAC without any loss in quality. This is similar to how Zip works, except with FLAC you will get much...

Doodle's ScreenSaver 2.1

Saturday, 7 January, 2017 Open-source screen saver, able to cooperate, with third party applications, like WarpVision. The screen saver integrates itself into the WPS, replacing the old Lockup...

DFSee, Display File Systems 14.1

Thursday, 5 January, 2017 File-system display & analysis utility. Shows partition-tables and bootsectors. Shows all HPFS internal disk structures like Superblock, Fnodes, Dirblocks etc. Check allocation integrity for volume. Can find any data-sequence on the...

eCo Software runtime 20161226

Friday, 30 December, 2016 Runtime for the new generation of applications developed by eCo software.

VICE/2 3.0

Sunday, 1 January, 2017 VICE is a Versatile Commodore Emulator, i.e. a program that runs on a unix, MS-DOS, Win9x/NT, OS/2, Acorn RISC OS or BeOS machine and executes programs intended for the old 8-bit Commodore computers. The current version emulates the C64...

Ecofont Vera Sans regular 2.05

Friday, 30 December, 2016 Ecofont.com's free Ecofont Vera Sans regular TrueType font, for printing purposes. Such a type of font saves ink or toner by using perforated characters. Available language groups are Latin1, Latin2 (CE), Cyrillic, Turkish, and Baltic...

VisPro/Reports 2.1b

Friday, 30 December, 2016 VisPro/Reports combines the drag-and-drop convenience of the OS/2 Workplace Shell with the powerful abstractions of the REXX procedures language, producing a versatile report writer that will earn its keep for both developers and users...