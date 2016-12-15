|
XWorkplace 1.0.11 GA
Program released on Thursday, 15 December, 2016 - Record last updated on Sunday, 18 December, 2016
XWorkplace is the most feature-rich freeware Workplace Shell enhancer available. Some features:
|
VirtualBox per OS/2 5.0.6
Program released on Wednesday, 9 November, 2016 - Record last updated on Friday, 30 December, 2016
VirtualBox is a family of powerful x86 virtualization products for enterprise as well as home use. Not only is VirtualBox an extremely feature rich, high performance product for enterprise customers, it is...Read more
|
Using Let’s Encrypt on OS/2
Let’s Encrypt (https://letsencrypt.org/ ) is a free, automated, and open Certificate Authority. Several clients for the...Read more
|
Aaphoto (Auto Adjust Photo) & WPS Program Object for Auto Adjust Photo 0.45 NEW
Program released on Tuesday, 27 December, 2016 - Record last updated on Friday, 30 December, 2016
Aaphoto, automatic photo adjusting software for OS/2. Corrects the colors of the image and generates a new image file on the disk.
WPS Extension, creates a basic WPS program object for AAPHOTO....Read more
|
eCo Software runtime 20161226 NEW
Program released on Monday, 26 December, 2016 - Record last updated on Friday, 30 December, 2016
Runtime for the new generation of applications developed by eCo software.Read more
|
Doodle's ScreenSaver 2.0 NEW
Program released on Friday, 23 December, 2016 - Record last updated on Friday, 30 December, 2016
Open-source screen saver, able to cooperate, with third party applications, like WarpVision.
The screen saver integrates itself into the WPS, replacing the old Lockup...Read more
|
Ecofont Vera Sans regular 2.05 NEW
Program released on Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - Record last updated on Friday, 30 December, 2016
Ecofont.com's free Ecofont Vera Sans regular TrueType font, for printing purposes. Such a type of font saves ink or toner by using perforated characters. Available language groups are Latin1, Latin2 (CE), Cyrillic, Turkish, and Baltic...Read more
|
Driver supporto di base USB 11.14 & 10.213
Program released on Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - Record last updated on Friday, 30 December, 2016
USB basic driver stack including UHCI, OHCI, EHCI (USB 2.0) support, always required and to be installed first!
Those drivers are the result of Lars Erdmann's efforts and...Read more
|
VisPro/Reports 2.1b
Program released on Monday, 19 December, 2016 - Record last updated on Friday, 30 December, 2016
VisPro/Reports combines the drag-and-drop convenience of the OS/2 Workplace Shell with the powerful abstractions of the REXX procedures language, producing a versatile report writer that will earn its keep for both developers and users...Read more
|
DFSee, Display File Systems 14.0
Program released on Sunday, 18 December, 2016 - Record last updated on Sunday, 18 December, 2016
File-system display & analysis utility. Shows partition-tables and bootsectors. Shows all HPFS internal disk structures like Superblock, Fnodes, Dirblocks etc. Check allocation integrity for volume. Can find any data-sequence on the...Read more
|
Lucide 1.4.0RC4
Program released on Saturday, 17 December, 2016 - Record last updated on Sunday, 18 December, 2016
Lucide is a plugin based document viewer for eComStation. In its first incarnation it supports PDF, DjVu and JPEG files but new document types can easily be added to it.
Lucide is not developed anymore. See...Read more
|
rdesktop 1.8.3
Program released on Thursday, 15 December, 2016 - Record last updated on Sunday, 18 December, 2016
RDESKTOP is a client for Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP), used in a number of Microsoft products including Windows NT Terminal Server, Windows 2000 Server, Windows XP and Windows 2003 Server.
Some features are supported by this...Read more
|
Iron Spring PL/I 0.9.9a
Program released on Thursday, 15 December, 2016 - Record last updated on Sunday, 18 December, 2016
Compiler for the PL/I programming language, although it is currently missing some features.
PL/I is a powerful programming language suitable for a wide range of problems. PL/I has been used to write operating systems and...Read more
|
Weasel 2.3
Program released on Wednesday, 14 December, 2016 - Record last updated on Sunday, 18 December, 2016
Weasel: a POP3 and SMTP daemon for OS/2 (also available an IMAP optional extension). Includes controls on who may send relay mail, and includes a way of blocking mail from specified hosts. This software was...Read more
|
GIT 2.11.0
Program released on Tuesday, 13 December, 2016 - Record last updated on Sunday, 18 December, 2016
Git is a distributed version control and source code management (SCM) system with an emphasis on speed. It is something similar to CVS or SUBVERSION (SVN...Read more
|
Server Samba 1.1.4 GA & 1.3.0
Program released on Tuesday, 13 December, 2016 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 13 December, 2016
SAMBA is a SMB/CIFS protocols file and print sharing server/client set originaly made for UNIX world to cooperate with corresponding Windows and OS/2 servers or clients. A dedicated mailing list is available at:...Read more
|
OpenOffice 4.1.3 GA
Program released on Monday, 12 December, 2016 - Record last updated on Thursday, 15 December, 2016
OpenOffice.org is a multiplatform and multilingual office suite and an open-source project. Openoffice.org is compatible with all other major office suites. Latest versions are the effort of...Read more
|
Fontconfig & Freetype runtime (Dependent libs for Mozilla suite builds) 2.12.1 & 2.7.0
Program released on Friday, 9 December, 2016 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 13 December, 2016
A developer package that combines Fontconfig and FreeType into one package in such a way that it should be easy to build a cairo-based Mozilla build.
These libraries are...Read more
|
JPEG, the Independent JPEG Group's JPEG software 9b
Program released on Friday, 9 December, 2016 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 13 December, 2016
Port of jpeg library that implements JPEG image compression and decompression and that is used by some XFree86/OS2 programs.Read more
|
Pkg-config 0.29.1
Program released on Friday, 9 December, 2016 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 13 December, 2016
Pkg-config is a helper tool used when compiling applications and libraries. It helps you insert the correct compiler options on the command line.Read more
|
QSINIT 06/12/16
Program released on Tuesday, 6 December, 2016 - Record last updated on Monday, 12 December, 2016
QSINIT is a replacement of OS2LDR created from scratch.Read more
|
GNU COREUtils 8.25
Program released on Tuesday, 6 December, 2016 - Record last updated on Wednesday, 7 December, 2016
The GNU coreutils port from UNIX. This package is the union of the GNU fileutils, sh-utils, and textutils packages. Most of these programs have significant advantages over their UNIX counterparts,...Read more
|
phpMyAdmin 4.6.5.2 NEW
Program released on Monday, 5 December, 2016 - Record last updated on Friday, 30 December, 2016
phpMyAdmin is a tool written in PHP, intended to handle the administration of a remote MySQL server via web.Read more
Recent comments