XWorkplace 1.0.11 GA
Program released on Thursday, 15 December, 2016 - Record last updated on Sunday, 18 December, 2016
XWorkplace is the most feature-rich freeware Workplace Shell enhancer available. Some features:
VirtualBox per OS/2 5.0.6
Program released on Wednesday, 9 November, 2016 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 17 January, 2017
VirtualBox is a family of powerful x86 virtualization products for enterprise as well as home use. Not only is VirtualBox an extremely feature rich, high performance product for enterprise customers, it is
Using Let’s Encrypt on OS/2
Let's Encrypt (https://letsencrypt.org/ ) is a free, automated, and open Certificate Authority. Several clients for the
Doxygen 1.8.13 NEW
Program released on Friday, 27 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Sunday, 29 January, 2017
DoxyGen is the best Unix tool for Documenting sources. It can generate an on-line documentation browser (in HTML) and/or an off-line reference manual from a set of documented source files. There is also
phpMyAdmin 4.6.6 & 4.7.0b1 NEW
Program released on Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Friday, 27 January, 2017
phpMyAdmin is a tool written in PHP, intended to handle the administration of a remote MySQL server via web.
Larsen Commander 1.07.04 NEW
Program released on Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Wednesday, 25 January, 2017
A powerful, flexible and user friendly GUI file manager and command processor for OS/2 Warp. In addition to the two classic file panels Larsen Commander has a built in command line and a scrollable console monitor.
Available in
Available in...Read more
SMPlayer & SMTube 17.1.0GA & 16.7.2GA NEW
Program released on Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Wednesday, 25 January, 2017
*nix SMPlayer port. SMPlayer is a GUI frontend for Mplayer. Ported using QT Toolkit.
Lame 3.99.5 r3 NEW
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Wednesday, 25 January, 2017
Lame is a free, open source MP3 encoder, which has proven to be the best quality mp3 encoder in many independent tests.
Libreria di compressione zlib 1.2.11 NEW
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Wednesday, 25 January, 2017
Zlib compression library for EMX and kLIBC/GCC environments. Port by different authors.
GNU Texinfo 6.3 NEW
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Wednesday, 25 January, 2017
Texinfo is the official documentation format of the GNU project, useful for development.
GNU sed 4.3 NEW
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Wednesday, 25 January, 2017
GNU sed (stream editor) is a non-interactive command-line text editor.
GNU sed is commonly used to filter text, i.e., it takes text input, performs some operation (or set...Read more
Perl 5.16.1 NEW
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Wednesday, 25 January, 2017
Perl is a high-level programming language with an eclectic heritage written by Larry Wall and a cast of thousands. It derives from the ubiquitous C programming language.
GNU Make 3.81-k1 NEW
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Wednesday, 25 January, 2017
GNU Make is a tool which controls the generation of executables and other non-source files of a program from the program's source files. Make gets its knowledge of how to build your program from a file
Pdksh 5.2.14 bin7 NEW
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 24 January, 2017
A public domain clone of the Korn shell (ksh).
GNU M4 1.4.18 NEW
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 24 January, 2017
GNU m4 port, the GNU macro processor, utility for developing software.
Libreria VPX 1.6.1 NEW
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 24 January, 2017
WebM defines the file container structure, video and audio formats.
WebM files consist of video streams compressed with the VP8 video codec and audio streams compressed with the Vorbis audio codec.
The WebM file structure...Read more
Libreria PNG per la compressione immagini (libpng) 1.6.28 NEW
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 24 January, 2017
PNG image compression library for EMX and kLIBC/GCC environments. Port by different authors.
Ogg Vorbis & Libvorbis 1.3.2 & 1.3.5 NEW
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 24 January, 2017
Ogg Vorbis is an audio compression format similar to MP3 but free of patented algorithms and fully open source. Plugin for PM123 included.
Port by different authors.
Port by different authors.Read more
ITS Tool 2.0.2 NEW
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 24 January, 2017
ITS Tool allows you to translate your XML documents with PO files, using rules from the W3C
Libgcrypt & Libgpg-error 1.7.5 & 1.26 NEW
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 24 January, 2017
Libgcrypt is a general purpose crypto library based on the code used in GnuPG. Libgcrypt depends on the library 'libgpg-error', which must be installed correctly before Libgcrypt is built.
Libdvdread (libreria lettura DVD) 5.0.3 NEW
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 24 January, 2017
Libdvdread for OS/2, provides a simple foundation for reading DVD video disks. Libdvdread is part of the VideoLAN project and is used by VLC media player and
Libdvdnav (libreria navigazione DVD) 5.0.3 NEW
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 24 January, 2017
Libdvdnav for OS/2. Libdvdnav is a library that allows easy use of sophisticated DVD navigation features such as DVD menus, multiangle playback and even interactive DVD games. Libdvdnav is part of the VideoLAN project and is used by
Help2man 1.47.4 NEW
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 24 January, 2017
Help2man is a program to create simple man pages from the --help and --version output of other programs.
