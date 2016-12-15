|
XWorkplace 1.0.11 GA
Program released on Thursday, 15 December, 2016 - Record last updated on Sunday, 18 December, 2016
XWorkplace is the most feature-rich freeware Workplace Shell enhancer available. Some features:
VirtualBox per OS/2 5.0.6
Program released on Wednesday, 9 November, 2016 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 17 January, 2017
VirtualBox is a family of powerful x86 virtualization products for enterprise as well as home use. Not only is VirtualBox an extremely feature rich, high performance product for enterprise customers, it is...Read more
Using Let’s Encrypt on OS/2
Let’s Encrypt (https://letsencrypt.org/ ) is a free, automated, and open Certificate Authority. Several clients for the...Read more
QXMLEdit 0.9.6 NEW
Program released on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017
A simple XML editor.
It is very simple and it lacks some features like explicit namespaces support, but it has some peculiarites.
It is not a textual editor, but it is tree control based, so it is impossible to generate...Read more
UniView 0.2.1 NEW
Program released on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017
UniView querys the file type of the opened help file (OS/2, Windows or plain text) and opens the file with the right program for this help file type.
Program developed...Read more
Doxygen 1.8.13 NEW
Program released on Friday, 27 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Sunday, 29 January, 2017
DoxyGen is the best Unix tool for Documenting sources. It can generate an on-line documentation browser (in HTML) and/or an off-line reference manual from a set of documented source files. There is also...Read more
QSINIT 26/01/2017 NEW
Program released on Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Monday, 30 January, 2017
QSINIT is a replacement of OS2LDR created from scratch.Read more
phpMyAdmin 4.6.6 & 4.7.0b1 NEW
Program released on Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Friday, 27 January, 2017
phpMyAdmin is a tool written in PHP, intended to handle the administration of a remote MySQL server via web.Read more
Larsen Commander 1.07.04 NEW
Program released on Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Wednesday, 25 January, 2017
A powerful, flexible and user friendly GUI file manager and command processor for OS/2 Warp. In addition to the two classic file panels Larsen Commander has a built in command line and a scrollable console monitor.
Available in...Read more
SMPlayer & SMTube 17.1.0GA & 16.7.2GA NEW
Program released on Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Wednesday, 25 January, 2017
*nix SMPlayer port. SMPlayer is a GUI frontend for Mplayer. Ported using QT Toolkit.Read more
Help2man 1.47.4 NEW
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017
Help2man is a program to create simple man pages from the --help and --version output of other programs.Read more
Pdksh (Public domain Korn shell) 5.2.14 bin7
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017
A public domain clone of the Korn shell (ksh).Read more
RollBall 1.00
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017
RollBall is a shared game for OS/2 2.0 PM (not 1.x). The target is to roll a ball to earn points, without falling into the holes.Read more
GNU Texinfo 6.3 NEW
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017
Texinfo is the official documentation format of the GNU project, useful for development.Read more
GNU Make 3.81-k1
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017
GNU Make is a tool which controls the generation of executables and other non-source files of a program from the program's source files. Make gets its knowledge of how to build your program from a file...Read more
GNU M4 1.4.18
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017
GNU m4 port, the GNU macro processor, utility for developing software.Read more
Libgcrypt & Libgpg-error 1.7.5 & 1.26
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017
Libgcrypt is a general purpose crypto library based on the code used in GnuPG. Libgcrypt depends on the library 'libgpg-error', which must be installed correctly before Libgcrypt is built.Read more
ITS Tool 2.0.2
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017
ITS Tool allows you to translate your XML documents with PO files, using rules from the W3C...Read more
GIT 2.11.0
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017
Git is a distributed version control and source code management (SCM) system with an emphasis on speed. It is something similar to CVS or SUBVERSION (SVN...Read more
GNU Diffutils 3.5
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017
GNU Diffutils. A series of programs that are used to find differences between one or more files. Programs are mainly used for developing software but integrate very well in any other data search context.Read more
GNU COREUtils 8.26
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017
The GNU coreutils port from UNIX. This package is the union of the GNU fileutils, sh-utils, and textutils packages. Most of these programs have significant advantages over their UNIX counterparts,...Read more
GNU Bison 3.0.4
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017
Bison is a general-purpose parser generator that converts an annotated context-free grammar into a deterministic LR or generalized LR (GLR) parser employing LALR(1) parser tables. Port by different authors.Read more
Libreria di compressione zlib 1.2.11 NEW
Program released on Monday, 23 January, 2017 - Record last updated on Tuesday, 31 January, 2017
Zlib compression library for EMX and kLIBC/GCC environments. Port by different authors.Read more
