OpenOffice

Version: 
4.1.3 GA
Release date: 
Monday, 12 December, 2016
Home: 
http://www.bitwiseworks.com/
http://www.openoffice.org/

Authors/Port authors:

OpenOffice.org is a multiplatform and multilingual office suite and an open-source project. Openoffice.org is compatible with all other major office suites. Latest versions are the effort of bww bitwise works GmbH, a donation is desirable. This donations save the ongoing development and bugfixing.

Link to fill a bug, considering also the use of debug symbols, which make easy bugs identification.

The application is available in the following languages: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Netherlands, Russian.

Openoffice (by Sun Microsystems first, and after by Oracle Corporation) is the heir of StarOffice (by StarDivision) and inside its code there was already support for OS/2, since 1995 (ver. 3.0).

Categories:

License:

  • ASL

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell

Installation

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

WarpIn selfinstalling package. 400 MB are needed for the installation. You can install all the dependencies with rpm. Alternatively, an additional WPI package is available for download.

You can load the program in high memory using highmem.

Download

Ver 4.1.3 GA (For the download location write an e-mail to bww works GmbH) (30/11/2016)
 http://www.bitwiseworks.com
Dictionaries / Dizionari (18/12/2015)
 http://extensions.openoffice.org/
Ver 4.1.2 (password: bww) (18/12/2015)
 https://www.dropbox.com/sh/143bou0jnu87mai/AAAa4G6ryCeZe83Wn71KVx7Ba?oref=e&%3Bn=81443916
Last updated: Thu, 15/12/2016 - 16:18

