OpenOffice.org is a multiplatform and multilingual office suite and an open-source project. Openoffice.org is compatible with all other major office suites. Latest versions are the effort of bww bitwise works GmbH, a donation is desirable. This donations save the ongoing development and bugfixing.

Link to fill a bug, considering also the use of debug symbols, which make easy bugs identification.

The application is available in the following languages: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Netherlands, Russian.

Openoffice (by Sun Microsystems first, and after by Oracle Corporation) is the heir of StarOffice (by StarDivision) and inside its code there was already support for OS/2, since 1995 (ver. 3.0).