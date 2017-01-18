kLIBC / GCC Runtime Library

Runtime libraries required for projects built with the new GCC compilers by Netlabs (a "runtime" is a set of low-level routines used by a compiler to invoke some of the behaviors of a runtime environment, by inserting calls to the runtime library into compiled executable binary).

The runtime is composed by several components:

the core contains the specific GCC compiler main libraries;

libraries containing the actual C language runtime functions and are divided by version/release(upgrade), i.e. "0.6.6-28" means "T wenty-eighth release of the C library, version 0.6.6";

the kLIBC Extension Library extends the functionality of the kLIBC library by adding a number of high demand features required by modern applications.

The above components are packed in two packages: libc and libcx. This runtime is now considered indispensable, as it is required by most of the latest versions of almost all opensource programs for OS/2 developed using C/C++ language.

OS/2 Warp 4.0 and above (including OS/2 Warp & WseB 4.5, MCP1/ACP1 & MCP2/ACP2) or eComStation 1.0 and above are required.