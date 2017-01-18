kLIBC / GCC Runtime Library

Runtime libraries required for projects built with the new GCC compilers by Netlabs (a "runtime" is a set of low-level routines used by a compiler to invoke some of the behaviors of a runtime environment, by inserting calls to the runtime library into compiled executable binary).
The runtime is composed by several components:
The above components are packed in two packages: libc and libcx. This runtime is now considered indispensable, as it is required by most of the latest versions of almost all opensource programs for OS/2 developed using C/C++ language.
OS/2 Warp 4.0 and above (including OS/2 Warp & WseB 4.5, MCP1/ACP1 & MCP2/ACP2) or eComStation 1.0 and above are required.
This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.
yum install libcx
yum install libc
