kLIBC / GCC Runtime Library

0.6.6
Wednesday, 18 January, 2017
http://trac.netlabs.org/libc/wiki

Runtime libraries required for projects built with the new GCC compilers by Netlabs (a "runtime" is a set of low-level routines used by a compiler to invoke some of the behaviors of a runtime environment, by inserting calls to the runtime library into compiled executable binary).

The runtime is composed by several components:

  • the core contains the specific GCC compiler main libraries;
  • libraries containing the actual C language runtime functions and are divided by version/release(upgrade), i.e. "0.6.6-28" means "Twenty-eighth release of the C library, version 0.6.6";
  • the kLIBC Extension Library extends the functionality of the kLIBC library by adding a number of high demand features required by modern applications.

The above components are packed in two packages: libc and libcx. This runtime is now considered indispensable, as it is required by most of the latest versions of almost all opensource programs for OS/2 developed using C/C++ language.

OS/2 Warp 4.0 and above (including OS/2 Warp & WseB 4.5, MCP1/ACP1 & MCP2/ACP2) or eComStation 1.0 and above are required.

  • GPL

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell
  • VIO

Installation

Installation with rpm

This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.

libcx-0.4.1-1.oc00 (18/01/2017)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install libcx
libc-0.6.6-30.oc00 (02/09/2016)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install libc

Download

gabriele

Mon, 29/08/2016 - 16:51

"Sistem cannot find LIBCX0" message means that you miss the libcx package!

