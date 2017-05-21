Libjpeg-turbo

Version: 
1.5.1
Release date: 
Sunday, 21 May, 2017
Home: 
http://libjpeg-turbo.virtualgl.org/

Authors/Port authors:

Libjpeg-turbo is a JPEG image codec that uses SIMD instructions (MMX, SSE2, NEON, AltiVec) to accelerate baseline JPEG compression and decompression on x86, x86-64, ARM, and PowerPC systems. On such systems, libjpeg-turbo is generally 2-6x as fast as libjpeg, all else being equal. On other types of systems, libjpeg-turbo can still outperform libjpeg by a significant amount, by virtue of its highly-optimized Huffman coding routines. In many cases, the performance of libjpeg-turbo rivals that of proprietary high-speed JPEG codecs.

This release emulate libjpeg v8 API/ABI, which means it is backward incompatible with libjpeg v6b.

Categories:

License:

  • BSD

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell
  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc libgcc1 libgcc-fwd libstdc++6 libsupc++6

Installation with rpm

This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.

libjpeg-turbo-1.5.1-1.oc00 (21/05/2017)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install libjpeg-turbo

Download

Ver. 1.4.2 (24/08/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/mm/libjpeg-turbo-1.4.2-os2.zip
Last updated: Wed, 24/05/2017 - 15:37

GTranslate

English Dutch French German Korean Russian Swedish

Add new comment

By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.