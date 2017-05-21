Libjpeg-turbo is a JPEG image codec that uses SIMD instructions (MMX, SSE2, NEON, AltiVec) to accelerate baseline JPEG compression and decompression on x86, x86-64, ARM, and PowerPC systems. On such systems, libjpeg-turbo is generally 2-6x as fast as libjpeg, all else being equal. On other types of systems, libjpeg-turbo can still outperform libjpeg by a significant amount, by virtue of its highly-optimized Huffman coding routines. In many cases, the performance of libjpeg-turbo rivals that of proprietary high-speed JPEG codecs.
This release emulate libjpeg v8 API/ABI, which means it is backward incompatible with libjpeg v6b.
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).
This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.
yum install libjpeg-turbo
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
