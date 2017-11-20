Hunspell

Version: 
1.6.2
Release date: 
Monday, 20 November, 2017
Home: 
http://hunspell.sourceforge.net
https://hunspell.github.io/

Authors/Port authors:

Hunspell is the spell checker of LibreOffice, OpenOffice.org, Mozilla Firefox 3 & Thunderbird, Google Chrome, and it is also used by proprietary software packages, like macOS, InDesign, memoQ, Opera and SDL Trados.

Main features:

  • Extended support for language peculiarities; Unicode character encoding, compounding and complex morphology.
  • Improved suggestion using n-gram similarity, rule and dictionary based pronunciation data.
  • Morphological analysis, stemming and generation.
  • Hunspell is based on MySpell and works also with MySpell dictionaries.
  • C++ library under GPL/LGPL/MPL tri-license.

Categories:

License:

  • LGPL

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell
  • Web browser
This software is distributed in two modes:
  • as compressed package that you have to download and manually install; if prerequisites are required, you will have to manually install them too;
  • as RPM package; you can install it using your favorite rpm package manager, that will take care to download and install both the software and its prerequisites.
Choose the installation mode that you prefer. Please note that not all the versions are available in both the installation modes.

Installation with rpm

This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.

hunspell-1.6.2-1.oc00 (20/11/2017)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with ANPM or running the command: 
yum install hunspell
hunspell-devel-1.6.2-1.oc00 (20/11/2017)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Development files for hunspell, not needed by the end user. Install with ANPM or running the command: 
yum install hunspell-devel
hunspell-de-0.20160407-1.oc00 (19/04/2017)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with ANPM or running the command: 
yum install hunspell-de
hunspell-fr-6.0.2-1.oc00 (19/04/2017)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with ANPM or running the command: 
yum install hunspell-fr
hunspell-ru-0.99g5-1.oc00 (19/04/2017)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with ANPM or running the command: 
yum install hunspell-ru
hunspell-es-0.7-1.oc00 (18/04/2017)
Install with ANPM or running the command: 
yum install hunspell-es
hunspell-it-2.4-0.12007090-1.oc00 (18/04/2017)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with ANPM or running the command: 
yum install hunspell-it
hunspell-nl-2.10-1.oc00 (18/04/2017)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with ANPM or running the command: 
yum install hunspell-nl
hunspell-en-0.20140811-1.oc00 (09/04/2017)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with ANPM or running the command: 
yum install hunspell-en
hunspell-en-GB-0.20140811.1-1.oc00 (10/02/2017)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with ANPM or running the command: 
yum install hunspell-en-GB
hunspell-en-US-0.20140811.1-1.oc00 (10/02/2017)
Install with ANPM or running the command: 
yum install hunspell-en-US
Record updated last time on: Mon, 20/11/2017 - 23:46

