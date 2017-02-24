Thunderbird

38.8b7
Friday, 24 February, 2017
https://bitbucket.org/dryeo/dry-comm-esr31
Mozilla Thunderbird is a redesign of the Mozilla mail component, with several new features and improvements to make your mail and news experience better. It integrates chat client and, since version 38, a calendar application.

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP or 7 ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder (delete files from previous versions). See below for download link(s) - calendar-timezones-2.2016c.xpi is a fix for Lightning integrated in Thunderbird ver. 38.8.0 beta 7.

  • Before starting the program, it is useful to set mozilla_home in Config.Sys file, to preserve profile and plugin directories and make program upgrades easier. For example:
    SET MOZILLA_HOME=C:\Apps\mozilla.org\
  • To run at the same time Thunderbird with Mozilla or Firefox, use Run!: copy RUN!.exe in Thunderbird's installation folder; rename it as thunderbird!L.exe and use this one to start the program.
  • You can load XUL.DLL in high memory using Highmem.
  • Find at https://addons.mozilla.org/en-us/thunderbird/language-tools/all the dictionaries and language packs for Thunderbird (select the language you want, then at the bottom of the page choose "Version information" and click on "See complete version history"). You need to modify general.useragent.locale setting in the "Configuration editor" from en-US to your locale.
Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc freetype fontconfig pthread mmap libgcc1 libstdc++6
Following links are to additional programs, not mandatory but useful:

Download

Ver. 38.8.0 beta 7 (24/02/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/thundrbird-38.8.0b7.en-US.os2.zip
Gdata provider ver. 1.9 (18/07/2016)
 https://bitbucket.org/dryeo/dry-comm-esr31/downloads/gdata-provider-1.9.en-US.os2.xpi
Timezone definition ver. 2.2016c (18/07/2016)
 https://bitbucket.org/dryeo/dry-comm-esr31/downloads/calendar-timezones-2.2016c.xpi
Ver. 38.8.0 beta 7 (10/07/2016)
 https://bitbucket.org/dryeo/dry-comm-esr31/downloads/thunderbird-38.8.0b7.en-US.os2.zip
Ver. 38.6.0 (28/02/2016)
 https://bitbucket.org/dryeo/dry-comm-esr31/downloads/thunderbird-38.6.0.en-US.os2.zip
Ver. 31.8.0 (08/08/2015)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/internet/www/browser/thunderbird-31.8.0.en-US.os2.zip
Ver. 24.8.1 beta 3 (15/03/2015)
 https://bitbucket.org/dryeo/dry-comm-esr24/downloads/thunderbird-24.8.1b3.en-US.os2.7z
Language packs & Dictionaries
 https://addons.mozilla.org/it/thunderbird/language-tools/
gabriele

Fri, 19/06/2015 - 10:35

If you see crashes while dealing with attachments, try adding SET MOZ_NO_RWS=1 to your CONFIG.SYS file.

