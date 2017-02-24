Mozilla Thunderbird is a redesign of the Mozilla mail component, with several new features and improvements to make your mail and news experience better. It integrates chat client and, since version 38, a calendar application.
Program is distributed as ZIP or 7 ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder (delete files from previous versions). See below for download link(s) - calendar-timezones-2.2016c.xpi is a fix for Lightning integrated in Thunderbird ver. 38.8.0 beta 7.
RUN!.exe in Thunderbird's installation folder; rename it as
thunderbird!L.exe and use this one to start the program.
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
Comments
gabriele
Fri, 19/06/2015 - 10:35
Permalink
If you see crashes while
Add new comment