4.0.8
Monday, 5 June, 2017
https://bitbucket.org/dryeo/
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/projects/calendar/

Make Thunderbird or Seamonkey even more powerful with the fully integrated Lightning Calendar. Lightning allows you to organize your schedule, access remote calendars and much more.

Starting with Thunderbird's version 38, Lightning is integrated in Thunderbird.

  • Mozilla public license

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and load the extension in Mozilla.

  • Thunderbird ver. 31.8.0 requires Lightning 3.3.8
  • Thunderbird ver. 24.8.1b4 requires Lightning 2.6.5r2

Ver. 4.0.8 AR - Spanish langpack (by A. Doff) (05/06/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/lightning-4.0.8.es-AR.os2.zip
Ver. 4.0.8 ES - Spanish langpack (by A. Doff) (05/06/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/lightning-4.0.8.es-ES.os2.zip
Ver. 4.0.8 FR - Francais/French langpack (by A. Doff) (05/06/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/lightning-4.0.8.fr.os2.zip
Ver. 4.0.8 IT - Italian langpack (by A. Doff) (05/06/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/lightning-4.0.8.it.os2.zip
Ver. 4.0.8 NO - Norwegian langpack (by A. Doff) (05/06/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/lightning-4.0.8.nb-NO.os2.zip
Ver. 4.0.8 RU - Russian langpack (by A. Doff) (05/06/2017)
Ver. 4.0.8 NL - Dutch/Nederlands langpack (by A. Doff) (04/06/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/lightning-4.0.8.nl-NL.os2.zip
Ver. 4.0.8 (by Dave Yeo) (18/07/2016)
 https://bitbucket.org/dryeo/dry-comm-esr31/downloads/lightning-4.0.8.en-US.os2.xpi
Ver. 4.0.6 (by Dave Yeo) (02/03/2016)
 https://bitbucket.org/dryeo/dry-comm-esr31/downloads/lightning-4.0.6.en-US.os2.xpi
Ver. 4.0.0.1 (24/02/2016)
 https://bitbucket.org/dryeo/dry-comm-esr31/downloads/lightning-4.0.0.1.en-US.os2.xpi
Ver. 3.3.8 (25/01/2016)
 https://bitbucket.org/dryeo/dry-comm-esr31/downloads/lightning-3.3.8.en-US.os2.xpi
Ver. 2.6.5r2 (14/03/2015)
 https://bitbucket.org/dryeo/dry-comm-esr24/downloads/lightning-2.6.5r2.en-US.os2.xpi
Last updated: Tue, 06/06/2017 - 07:34

Comments

Dave Yeo

Sat, 04/07/2015 - 04:22

The actual license of Lightning (at least 2.6.5 and newer, as well as the rest of the Mozilla code) is MPL v2 (Mozilla Public License), prior to MPL v2, Mozilla code was tri-licensed, LGPL, GPL and MPL v1.

gabriele

Mon, 06/07/2015 - 11:30

Thank you Dave, I corrected Lightning, Firefox, Thunderbird and Seamonkey records!

