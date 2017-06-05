Make Thunderbird or Seamonkey even more powerful with the fully integrated Lightning Calendar. Lightning allows you to organize your schedule, access remote calendars and much more.
Starting with Thunderbird's version 38, Lightning is integrated in Thunderbird.
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and load the extension in Mozilla.
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
