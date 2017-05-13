Netlabs GCC

Version: 
7.1.0 & 3.3.5 (CSD6)
Release date: 
Saturday, 13 May, 2017
Home: 
https://gcc.gnu.org/
ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/gcc/
http://mantis.smedley.id.au/
http://os2ports.smedley.id.au/index.php?page=gcc-v4-9-x
http://os2ports.smedley.id.au/index.php?page=gcc-v6.x
http://os2ports.smedley.id.au/index.php?page=copy-of-gcc-v6.x

Authors/Port authors:

Ports of GNU GCC 3.x and 4.x, which ensure 100% compatibility with ANSI C/C++. Starting from 3.3.5(CSD4) release, introduced new features: fork() support, symlinks, chroot support, and many new functions.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • VIO

Installation

Unzip the zipfile(s) to the desired directory and see \usr\doc\GCC-x.x.x\Install.os2 file.

Download here the build environment used by Paul Smedley, popular porter of an increasing number of GCC programs!

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install gcc

Online documentation:

Download

GCC Ver. 7.1.0 (13/05/2017)
 https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/76425158/gcc-7.1.0-os2-20170507.zip
GCC Ver. 6.2.0 (31/10/2016)
 https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/76425158/gcc-6.2.0-os2-20160925.zip
Netlabs - ver. 3.3.x
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/gcc/
Os2 Site - all versions
 http://www.os2site.com/sw/dev/gcc/index.html
Last updated: Sat, 13/05/2017 - 11:21

Comments

gabriele

Mon, 22/08/2016 - 22:06

See http://www.edm2.com/index.php/Compiling_%22OS/2_Presentation_Manager_Programming%22_Samples_on_2016 for an introduction to code compiling.

