VideoLAN VLC media player

Version: 
2.2.6
Release date: 
Monday, 5 June, 2017
Home: 
http://www.videolan.org/

Authors/Port authors:

VLC media player is a highly portable multimedia player supporting most audio and video formats (H.264, Ogg, DivX, MKV, TS, MPEG-2, mp3, MPEG-4, aac, ...) from files, physical media (DVDs, VCD, Audio-CD), TV capture cards and many network streaming protocols.

Version 1.1.13 can play sintetyzed sound via Fluidsynth and include also the Mozilla family browsers plugin.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc libcx libssp libgcc1 libgcc-fwd libstdc++6 libsupc++6 libqt4

Download

Ver. 2.2.6 (05/06/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/vlc-2.2.6.zip
Ver. 2.2.4 (06/06/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-2.2.4.zip
Ver. 2.2.3 (06/05/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-2.2.3.zip
Ver. 2.2.2 (10/02/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-2.2.2.zip
Ver. 2.2.1 (25/04/2015)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-2.2.1.zip
Ver. 2.2.0 fix 1 (10/03/2015)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-2.2.0-fix1.zip
Ver. 2.2.0 (28/02/2015)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-2.2.0.zip
Ver. 2.1.5 r2 (30/07/2014)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-2.1.5-r2.zip
Ver. 2.1.3 (15/02/2014)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-2.1.3.zip
Ver. 2.1.1 (07/12/2013)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-2.1.1.zip
Ver. 2.1.0 (09/10/2013)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-2.1.0.zip
Ver. 2.0.7 (16/06/2013)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-2.0.7.zip
Ver. 2.0.6 (14/04/2013)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-2.0.6.zip
Ver. 2.0.5 (01/01/2013)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-2.0.5.zip
Ver. 2.0.4 (20/10/2012)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-2.0.4.zip
Ver. 2.0.2 (14/07/2012)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-2.0.2.zip
Ver. 1.1.13 (23/12/2011)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-1.1.13.zip
Ver. 1.1.11 (07/08/2011)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-1.1.11.zip
Ver. 1.1.9 (14/05/2011)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-1.1.9.zip
Ver. 1.1.7 (06/02/2011)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-1.1.7.zip
Ver. 1.1.5 fix1 (03/01/2011)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-1.1.5-fix1.zip
Ver. 1.1.5 (05/12/2010)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-1.1.5.zip
Ver. 1.1.5 Source code (05/12/2010)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-1.1.5-src.zip
Ver. 1.1.4 (20/11/2010)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-1.1.4.zip
Ver. 1.0.5 Beta1 (30/05/2010)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-1.0.5-beta1.zip
Ver. 1.0.5 tp2 (11/04/2010)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-1.0.5-tp2.zip
Ver. 1.0.5 tp1 (14/03/2010)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/video/players/vlc-1.0.5-tp1.zip
Last updated: Tue, 06/06/2017 - 07:33

GTranslate

English Dutch French German Korean Russian Swedish

Add new comment

By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.