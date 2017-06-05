VideoLAN VLC media player

VLC media player is a highly portable multimedia player supporting most audio and video formats (H.264, Ogg, DivX, MKV, TS, MPEG-2, mp3, MPEG-4, aac, ...) from files, physical media (DVDs, VCD, Audio-CD), TV capture cards and many network streaming protocols.

Version 1.1.13 can play sintetyzed sound via Fluidsynth and include also the Mozilla family browsers plugin.