Bug fixes consistently relicense libfluidsynth under LGPL-2.1+ (also addressing fluid_chorus.c, #165) fluid_synth_set_channel_type() was not exported properly fix calculations for modulators (#194) fix SysEx parsing issues (#127, #148, thanks to Erik Ronström and Stas Sergeev) fix mangling with illegal sample loops, causing audible glitches (#171, #149, thanks to @mawe42) fix inverse logic of audio.jack.multi option (#135) fix channel fine tune RPN to use correct range (#187, thanks to @mawe42) fix timing problems when changing the sequencers scale from a callback event (#195, thanks to @imhcyx) workaround incorrectly rendered audio when requesting more than 64 frames from fluid_synth_write_*() (#192) adjust ALSA MIDI port type (#139) avoid voice_count becoming negative (#151, thanks to Jean-Jacques Ceresa) avoid notes with a fixed key generator playing forever (#159) avoid TCP/IP connections from closing in an undefined manner (b75c8fdb17f842592b7e5af1fb0ddefde7f351d2) a lot of memory leaks, NULL dereferences and SegFaults (thanks to Surabhi Mishra) fix build if EPIPE == ESTRPIPE (#133) for mingw32 by checking for inet_ntop() (#132) having lash support enabled for > VS2015 (#189, thanks to @stekyne) New Features add support of vorbis-compressed sf3 sound fonts (#140, thanks to @fabiangreffrath) add sostenuto pedal to the synth (#47, #134, thanks to Jean-Jacques Ceresa) add vbr quality when encoding with libsndfile re-implement routing reverb and chorus to distinct buffers in fluid_synth_nwrite_float() (#135) add IPv6 support to socket API (#124) New API calls channel, key, velocity and state getter for fluid_voice_t tempo, bpm, total length and currentBeat getter for fluid_player (#190, thanks to @quiasmo)