Libdvdnav (DVD Navigation Library)

Libdvdnav for OS/2. Libdvdnav is a library that allows easy use of sophisticated DVD navigation features such as DVD menus, multiangle playback and even interactive DVD games. Libdvdnav is part of the VideoLAN project and is used by VLC media player and other DVD players.
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
