Libdvdnav (DVD Navigation Library)

Version: 
5.0.3
Release date: 
Monday, 23 January, 2017
Home: 
http://dvdnav.mplayerhq.hu/

Authors/Port authors:

Libdvdnav for OS/2. Libdvdnav is a library that allows easy use of sophisticated DVD navigation features such as DVD menus, multiangle playback and even interactive DVD games. Libdvdnav is part of the VideoLAN project and is used by VLC media player and other DVD players.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc libgcc1 libssp libstdc++6 libstdc++ libsupc++6 libsupc++ libgcc-fwd

Download

Libdvdnav Ver. 5.0.3 (23/01/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/libdvdnav-5.0.3.zip
Libdvdnav Ver. 4.2.1 (05/08/2014)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/mm/libdvdnav-4.2.1.zip
Libdvdnav Ver. 5.0.0 (05/08/2014)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/mm/libdvdnav-5.0.0.zip
Libdvdnav Ver. 4.2.0 (17/10/2011)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/mm/libdvdnav-4.2.0.zip
Libdvdnav Ver. 4.1.3 (31/08/2008)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/mm/libdvdnav-4.1.3.zip
Last updated: Tue, 24/01/2017 - 13:29

