iQPuzzle

Version: 
1.0.4
Release date: 
Monday, 16 January, 2017
Home: 
https://launchpad.net/iqpuzzle

Authors/Port authors:

iQPuzzle is a diverting I.Q. challenging pentomino puzzle developed using Qt4.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc libgcc1 libgcc-fwd libstdc++6 libsupc++6 libqt4

Download

iQPuzzle (1.0.3) (16/01/2017)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/iqpuzzle-1.0.3-os2.zip
iQPuzzle (1.0.4) (16/01/2017)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/iqpuzzle-1.0.4-os2.zip
iQPuzzle (1.0.1) (05/11/2016)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/iqpuzzle-1.0.1-os2.zip
iQPuzzle (1.0.0) (04/11/2016)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/iqpuzzle-1.0.0-os2.zip
iQPuzzle (0.9.0) (16/05/2015)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/iqpuzzle-0.9.0-os2.zip
iQPuzzle (0.8.1) (01/09/2014)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/iqpuzzle-0.8.1-os2.zip
Comments

ElThoro

Sat, 29/10/2016 - 15:32

Hi v1.0 was released a few days ago. Nice to see a port to another operating system! Did you need to change the code? If so, maybe you could propose a pull/merge request, so that OS/2 changes are included upstream? Translations are highly welcome as well :-)

Gianfli

Tue, 01/11/2016 - 08:27

Hi, I'll update the game as soon as possible!

Gianfli

Fri, 04/11/2016 - 20:17

Ok, just done also the OS/2 release. Thanks Thorsten, a great game! It is easy to build, simply add the OS/2 icon. I send you the diffs. Regards.

ElThoro

Sat, 05/11/2016 - 17:29

Many thanks Gianfilippo! I just added the files upstream

