iQPuzzle is a diverting I.Q. challenging pentomino puzzle developed using Qt4.
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).
You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:
yum install libc libgcc1 libgcc-fwd libstdc++6 libsupc++6 libqt4
ElThoro
Sat, 29/10/2016 - 15:32
Gianfli
Tue, 01/11/2016 - 08:27
Fri, 04/11/2016 - 20:17
Sat, 05/11/2016 - 17:29
ElThoro
Sat, 29/10/2016 - 15:32
Hi
Gianfli
Tue, 01/11/2016 - 08:27
Hi, I'll update the game as
Gianfli
Fri, 04/11/2016 - 20:17
Ok, just done also the OS/2
ElThoro
Sat, 05/11/2016 - 17:29
Many thanks Gianfilippo! I
