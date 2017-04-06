Uniaud, Universal Audio Driver

Version: 
1.9.7 & 2.2.2
Release date: 
Thursday, 6 April, 2017
Home: 
http://trac.netlabs.org/uniaud/wiki
http://www.arcanoae.com/wiki/uniaud/

Authors/Port authors:

Uniaudio is the OS/2 and eComStation port of the ALSA project (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture). A wide range of audio adapters is supported.

A bugtracker system available at http://trac.netlabs.org/uniaud/report.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • PMShell

Installation

Available both as ZIP and WarpIN package:

  • To install the program distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory, run minstall.exe and reboot. If you are upgrading, just replace the two .SYS files.

    GCC libraries are needed for unimix.exe. See below for download link(s).

  • the WarpIN package is self-installing.

See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc

Download

Uniaud16 ver. 1.9.7 + Uniaud32 ver. 2.2.2 (06/04/2017)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/uniaud/Uniaud-20170403.exe
Arca Noae Shop (ver 1.9.26) (23/09/2013)
 http://www.ecsoft2.org/os2-ecs-drivers-and-software-package
Uniaud16 ver. 1.9.6 + Uniaud32 ver. 2.1.2 - BETA (23/09/2013)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/uniaud/UniaudInstall-1.09.06-1.09.26.zip
Uniaud16 ver. 1.9.6 + Uniaud32 ver. 2.2.1 - BETA (23/09/2013)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/uniaud/UniaudInstall-1.09.06-2.02.01.zip
Uniaud16 ver. 1.9.6 + Uniaud32 ver. 2.2.1 - BETA (23/09/2013)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/uniaud/UniaudInstall-1.09.06-2.02.01.zip
Uniaud16 ver. 1.9.5 + Uniaud32 ver. 1.9.26 (20/04/2011)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/uniaud/UniaudUpdate195-1926.zip
Trac log utility (10/03/2011)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/uniaud/UniLog.zip
Multichannel test (03/04/2006)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/uniaud/old/multtest.zip
Last updated: Wed, 12/04/2017 - 10:37

GTranslate

English Dutch French German Korean Russian Swedish

Add new comment

By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.