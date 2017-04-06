Uniaud, Universal Audio Driver

Description of This Package --------------------------- This package is intended to aid in the debugging of Uniaud. It includes both the release and the debug versions of the Uniaud audio drivers (uniaud16.sys and uniaud32.sys). The production version in the Release directory is compiled without debug output statements and is intended for production use. The debug version in the Debug directory is compiled with debug output statements enabled, and is intended to be used in situations where there is a problem and additional debug information is requested from a developer. The Debug directory also contains MAP and SYM files for use with a debugger. Installation ------------ You must already have Uniaud installed to use this package. To install the debug version, simply copy the contents of the Debug directory to the \MMOS2 directory on your boot disk and reboot. For example: "copy Debug\* d:\mmos2". To install the production version, simply copy the contents of the Release directory to the \MMOS2 directory on your boot disk and reboot. For example: "copy Release\* d:\mmos2". You may wish to backup your existing uniaud16.sys and uniaud32.sys files in the \MMOS2 directory first. How to use the debug version ---------------------------- To use the debug versions, make a backup copy of your Release uniaud32.sys and uniaud16.sys and copy the debug versions in their place. They debug versions output information to the alsahlp$ log and the release versions do not. To gather all the information needed to report a problem, download UniLog.cmd from the netlabs ftp: ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/uniaud/UniLog.zip To create the log file, simply run UniLog.cmd, type a simple 1 line description of the problem, and include the resulting zip file with your problem report. To only see the alsahlp$ information yourself, you can open an OS/2 command prompt and enter: copy alsahlp$ uniaud.log However this log does not contain enough information to debug a problem, so always use the UniLog.cmd program to produce logs to include with a problem report. The Uniaud project site is http://svn.netlabs.org/uniaud. The user mailing list is uniaud-user@netlabs.org, and the developer's mailing list is uniaud-dev@netlabs.org. To subscribe, append "-subscribe" to the portion of the address before the @. The lists are archived on Gmane.org.