- v0.3.0 ( 2012/08/18 ) * - Support to delete files * - Support to rename a file or a directory * - Support to confirm to overwrite an existing file on download/upload * - An arbitrary file or directory is slected when a directory change. Fixed (Select the first file or the directory) * - The background of icon is black. Fixed * - Crash if 'Address' field of 'Open Connection' dialog is empty. Fixed * - Pressing enter key causes a message box not to disappear if any server is not selected in a listbox of 'Address Book' dialog. Fixed