FAT32.IFS for OS/2 will allow you to access FAT32 partitions (max 32 Gb, non removable) from OS/2. You cannot create or format FAT32 partitions: you'll still need Winxx to do that. Also, OS/2 CHKDSK cannot fix all possible errors that can occur, you'll have to use Windows Scandisk to fix certain errors.

A new Yahoo user group has just been setup to report bugs and to offer comments and suggestions concerning the FAT32 driver. This will be the proper place to make your reports too: https://groups.yahoo.com/neo/groups/fat32user/info

The FAT32 driver source code can now be checked out via Subversion and at http://trac.netlabs.org/fat32/browser/tags/

To format natively removable devices, there are two options: