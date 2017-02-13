FAT32

Version: 
0.9.13
Release date: 
Monday, 13 February, 2017
Home: 
http://fat32.netlabs.org/en/site/index.xml
http://www.osfree.org/doku/en:start
http://trac.netlabs.org/fat32/wiki

Authors/Port authors:

FAT32.IFS for OS/2 will allow you to access FAT32 partitions (max 32 Gb, non removable) from OS/2. You cannot create or format FAT32 partitions: you'll still need Winxx to do that. Also, OS/2 CHKDSK cannot fix all possible errors that can occur, you'll have to use Windows Scandisk to fix certain errors.

To format natively removable devices, there are two options:

Categories:

License:

  • Freeware

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell
  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:
Additional information:

For non-LVM systems ONLY: PARTFILT.FLT and OS2DASD.F32.

Self-installing package.

Since version 0.95 Extended Attributes Support (/EAS parameter in config.sys) is enabled by default.

PLEASE, NOTE: starting with version 0.97:

  • it is recommended you uninstall any earlier version of the FAT32 driver either manually or using WarpIN, if WarpIN was used to install the driver! Verify that IFS=X:\OS2\BOOT\FAT32.IFS and CALL=X:\OS2\CACHEF32.EXE lines are removed from x:\config.sys file;
  • it is recommended that you run CHKDSK : /F on every FAT32 partition that you have after installing the new version.

Download

Ver. 0.10alpha Rel. 188 (Wpi) (13/02/2017)
 ftp://osfree.org/upload/fat32/fat32-0.10-r188.wpi
Ver. 0.10alpha Rel. 188 (Zip) (13/02/2017)
 ftp://osfree.org/upload/fat32/fat32-0.10-r188.zip
Ver. 0.10alpha Rel. 190 (Wpi) (13/02/2017)
 ftp://osfree.org/upload/fat32/fat32-0.10-r190.wpi
Ver. 0.10alpha Rel. 190 (Zip) (13/02/2017)
 ftp://osfree.org/upload/fat32/fat32-0.10-r190.zip
Ver. 0.10alpha Rel. 184 (Wpi) (11/02/2017)
 ftp://osfree.org/upload/fat32/fat32-0.10-r184.wpi
Ver. 0.10alpha Rel. 184 (Zip) (11/02/2017)
 ftp://osfree.org/upload/fat32/fat32-0.10-r184.zip
Ver. 0.10alpha Rel. 175 (Wpi) (06/02/2017)
 ftp://osfree.org/upload/fat32/fat32-0.10-r175.wpi
Ver. 0.10alpha Rel. 175 (Zip) (06/02/2017)
 ftp://osfree.org/upload/fat32/fat32-0.10-r175.zip
Ver. 0.10alpha7 (Zip) (01/11/2016)
 ftp://osfree.org/upload/fat32/fat32-0.10-alpha7.zip
Ver. 0.10alpha5 (Zip) (21/08/2016)
 ftp://osfree.org/upload/fat32/fat32-0.10-alpha5.zip
Ver. 0.9.13 (WarpIn) (07/12/2008)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/fat32/fat32_0913.wpi
Ver. 0.9.13 (Zip) (07/12/2008)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/fat32/fat32_0913.zip
Last updated: Mon, 13/02/2017 - 07:28

