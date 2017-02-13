FAT32.IFS for OS/2 will allow you to access FAT32 partitions (max 32 Gb, non removable) from OS/2. You cannot create or format FAT32 partitions: you'll still need Winxx to do that. Also, OS/2 CHKDSK cannot fix all possible errors that can occur, you'll have to use Windows Scandisk to fix certain errors.
To format natively removable devices, there are two options:
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
Add new comment