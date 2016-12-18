DFSee, Display File Systems

DFSee version 14.0 17-12-2016 (c) 1994-2016: Jan van Wijk =========================[ www.dfsee.com ]========================== H I S T O R Y 1 4 . X ======================== 14.0 17-12-2016 ACCEL: Changed accelerator keys: F6=Open partition; F9=Browse AL: Low-level display/set individual FS allocation bits (bitmap) Added compacter RLE-2 and Smart-2 compression types for IMZ images BROWSE (Mode=FDISK): Support optional start PATH for selected PID BROWSE-Copy: Warning-popup if file allocation is not 100% reliable BROWSE-Copy: Warning popup on DIR copy, incl. 'do not ask again' BROWSE-Dialog: <F10> pops up an Actions menu, with edit, copy etc BROWSE-Dialog: <F5> Copy/Recover works on multiple (marked) files BROWSE-Dialog: Ctrl-BACKSLASH changes current list Dir to 'ROOT' BROWSE-Dialog: Ctrl-F/Alt-[ marks all Files, Ctrl-G/Alt-] all Dirs BROWSE-Dialog: Support (same-length) file-rename for JFS and HPFS BROWSE-Dialog: filter-popup, HEX-edit on file-contents or I/Fnode BROWSE-Dialog: multi marking with <SPACE>/<INSERT> + show #marked tor BROWSE-Dialog: selected file Copy/Recover from list with <F5> BROWSE-Dialog: selected file/dir available after exit (Enter key) BROWSE/HEXEDIT: New generic FS-function writing resident/meta data BROWSE/HEXEDIT: Support edit/view of resident data (like NTFS MFT) BROWSE/LIST -f: Fix alloc-OK percentage for files over 10Gb size BROWSE: 'View OS/2 EA or Xattr on a File/Dir' in <F10> context menu BROWSE: 40% faster startup on JFS (Build name/parent cache only) BROWSE: Add FsMakeBrowseList for: EXTn, JFS, FAT, EXFAT, HPFS, NTFS BROWSE: Add item-type B/F/D to list/recover/browse select strings BROWSE: Added description for initial browse-contents, BROWSE xxx BROWSE: Added help-screens for the dialog, and the help-menu BROWSE: Automatic add 'dotdot' directory to MakeBrowsList on EXFAT BROWSE: Base implementation of the BROWSE dialog works, no actions BROWSE: Defined generic directory BROWSE command, accelerator <F9> BROWSE: Descr delfind/filefind on HPFS, NTFS, JFS, FAT, EXFAT, EXT BROWSE: File-Contents support in: JFS, NTFS, EXT, FAT, EXFAT, HPFS BROWSE: Filesize (dotted - 999Tb): JFS, EXT, HPFS, NTFS, FAT, EXFAT BROWSE: Filter shortname (8.3) names from NTFS, reverse with -8.3 BROWSE: HAS_PARENT sninfo flag on HPFS, NTFS, JFS, FAT, EXFAT, EXT BROWSE: Modify-time in stringinfo: JFS, EXTx, HPFS, EXFAT, FAT, NTFS BROWSE: Support in FileInfo() to return two file information strings CLONE-dialog: changed default modus to 'smart' cloning, faster CLONE/IMAGE: Much better ETA estimation when using SMART logic CLONE: Improved throughput with SMART (smaller buffer, more ZERO) CMDS: Expression brackets now must be double {{expr}}, not single CR:/BMGR install: Popup message for missing bmgr-IMG or MBR code CR: Honor '-align-' switch to force PRIMARY start within 1st track DARWIN: Added 42 Alt+<key> sequences to MAC OSX keyboard handler DISK: Changed '-i' option to '-std' for industry-std driveletters EDIT: -v:view 0=HEX, 1=DISASM, 2=ASCII, 9=AUTO (9 is default now) EDIT: Default to HEX mode when current sector is an MBR or EBR EDIT: File CONTENTS: support write-back with rsn->lsn translation EDIT: Restrict min/max sector when editing file CONTENTS (browse) EXFAT: Create Directory-Parent cache on Init (Open) for BROWSE .. EXTn: Support recovery of directories and files with inlined data FINDPATH: Add display of filesize from DIR-entry, when available FsFileInfo filter on item-type on HPFS, NTFS, JFS, FAT, EXFAT, EXT HELP: Better help-on-help selection in entry-field and menu-bar HELP: Better help-on-help selection in entry-field and menu-bar HEXEDIT/Ascii: <F4> = Toggle display of offsets on start of line HEXEDIT/Ascii: <F5> = Style: Rough/Clean and optional split lines HEXEDIT/Ascii: <F6> = Minimum length of 'strings' in ascii filter HEXEDIT/Ascii: Add filesize and name to title, when available HEXEDIT/Ascii: Clear excess area in last file sector(s) to zeroes HEXEDIT/Ascii: Preserve empty lines in pure ASCII files better HEXEDIT: <F2> = alternate-view: Disassemply, Ascii; auto select HEXEDIT: Support 'sparse' file extents (NTFS, JFS) on file editing IMAGE-dialog: changed default image type to 'smart-compressed' IMAGE: -x option and Dialog checkbox to generate XMZ INDEX too IMAGE: New '-8' option to create DFSee V13.x compatible IMZ images IMZ: Automatic generation of .XMZ indexfile for faster browsing IMZ: Fixed passing of correct accessInfo pointer (broken by VDI) IMZ: new command to BROWSE an partition/disk IMZ compressed image JFS: Show Total- versus Volume-Blocks as seperate values on open L-Geo: From MBR table: Linear-Offset more important than CHS-end LIST -S: Show sectorlist (files) as info-strings needed for BROWSE LIST -r: Show sectorlist in cluster range format (for bad sectors) LISTSET: Set (range of) sectornumbers in sectorlist, optional clear Low-level handling for IMZ compressed images as IM or DISK object MENU: Add BROWSE to Action menu, and to FS-specific recovery menus MENU: Only enable direct directory-browsing when supported by FS MENU: 'Browse/Recover Deleted Files' for HPFS, NTFS and JFS (Expert) MENU: 'Open (partition) imagefile' to basic menu, for image browse MENU: Added 'Browse IMZ compressed image' to open+browse an image MENU: Added two more 'Edit Sector' variants: HEX and Text/Strings MENU: Help -> Keyboard usage overviewt; DFSee/TxWindows modules MENU: File->Mount/Unmount/Display disks->VirtualBox disk image MENU: File->Open a VDI (VBox) diskimage; Open Base/Snapshot VDI MENU: FORMAT: No errors/warnings on part-select before the format MENU: Moved 8 DFSee operational settings into an Edit submenu MENU: 'Image' menu with operations on IMAGES (from File/Actions) Mode=FDISK made startup default; Support BROWSE (partitions) cmd NOBADS: Renamed to BSCLEAR; FIXBS to BSIMPORT, GETBS to BSEXPORT NTFS: Implemented WriteMetaSpace for resident data (small files) OpenFile dialog + options added to 'im' (open-imagefile) command PART: -P option to select partition from popup menu, add help/sort PART: Major WARNINGs in yellow, ERRORs in red, make them stand out RECOVER: Cleanup of interfaces, return full recovery-path to caller RECOVER: Discard-path, Force-8.3, Unique-name options in dialogs RECOVER: Reduce file 'SaveAs' output to a single line, from BROWSE RESTORE/IMZ-index: Better ETA estimation based on fileposition SAVEAS: FAT file recovery: Include saving OS/2 EAs (OS/2 version) SAVEAS: JFS file recovery: Include saving OS/2 EAs (OS/2 version) SAVEAS: Statusline progress reporting on COPY of files over 1Mb SAVEAS: Support 'sparse' file extents (NTFS, JFS) on file copying SLT: Fixed formatting issue with JFS/NTFS single line display STARTUP: Reorder commands to show errors/major warnings at the end Switch: -floppy includes diskettes in volumelists (slower startup) TXLIB: Changed expression brackets from single {expr} to double {{expr}} TXLIB: FILEDLG: Revert to 'last-known-good' DIR on inaccessible directory TXLIB: FILEDLG: Show file-window too in 'directory select' dialog as well TXLIB: FileOpenForWrite for generic open write/append, incl. large files TXLIB: INSERT key specific to class (toggle in Entry, mark in List) TXLIB: Introduced 3 alternative text-colors for selection-lists (BROWSE) TXLIB: List Mark, */=/Ctrl-A = ALL, Ctrl-Z = NONE, -/Ctrl-I = INVERT TXLIB: MsgBox: enlarged default size for message box popups to 52/78 TXLIB: SELIST: Add 'marked' to list, and 'multiQuickPos' to items TXLIB: SELIST: Add marked count to top-right of title, when non-ZERO TXLIB: SELIST: Preserve multiple-select flags on reverse sorting UNDELETE: New generic command to find, then BROWSE deleted files VDI: Extra confirmation when loading a snapshot without a BASE VDI: Support VirtualBox static/dynamic and snapshot disk images VDI: implemented read/write support, updating last VDI in chain VDI: implemented read/write support, updating last VDI in chain VDI: new command opens Base VDI as disk, or adds snapshot to it