DFSee, Display File Systems

Version: 
14.0
Release date: 
Sunday, 18 December, 2016
Home: 
http://www.dfsee.com/

Authors/Port authors:

Price: 
€ 49.00

File-system display & analysis utility. Shows partition-tables and bootsectors. Shows all HPFS internal disk structures like Superblock, Fnodes, Dirblocks etc. Check allocation integrity for volume. Can find any data-sequence on the disk and identify the file it belongs to. Display allocation maps for entire disk and for the directory-band. Includes UNDELETE for HPFS and supports JFS.

DFSee, Display File System is considered one of the best professional programs on the market to maintain disks and volumes.
Initially born on and for OS/2, it is also extended to other platforms due to his high standards it can offer and for its intrinsic potential: where more than one tool to cope with problems of discs would be needed, DFSee combines in itself all the necessary functions in a single program, which are hard to find in similar products!

Categories:

License:

  • Shareware

Interface:

  • VIO

Installation

Available both as ZIP and WarpIN package:

  • download the ZIP package to temporary directory and unpack it to destination folder;
  • the WarpIN package is self-installing.

You can also burn a CD-ROM using the ISO file format release. See below for download link(s).

Following links are to additional programs, not mandatory but useful:

Download

Ver 14.0 (ISO) (18/12/2016)
 http://www.dfsee.com/dfsee/dfsee14x_iso.zip
Ver 14.0 (WarpIN) (18/12/2016)
 http://www.dfsee.com/dfsee/dfsee140_warpin.exe
Ver 14.0 (ZIP) (18/12/2016)
 http://www.dfsee.com/dfsee/dfsee140.zip
Last updated: Sun, 18/12/2016 - 20:18

