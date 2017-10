History: -------- 2008xxxx 0.47b: changed - First build from me (Andreas Buchinger). Lot of changes were necessary to build the GUI with URE. At this times, I don't want to build an application without a useful GUI editor. On OS/2 I think URE is the only usable one. There were a lot of changes necessary to get that beast compiled cleanly with my build enviroment. So maybe I've some things broken. While rebuilding the GUI, I've made some changes to the menus. I think they were not consistent with usual OS/2 look and feel. So I've changed that. fixed - crash when no editor or cmd shell is found in ini file - crash when no editor or cmd shell is entered in settings dialog added - support for MED and VS (VisualSlickEdit) as editors (beside EPM) - select first found text entry to start editor with approbiate line when double clicking on the file name - when opening a cmd shell, switch to it (put focus on the cli window) - add '*' if files to search is directory (simple check only - end with \ or :) 0.46: last version from Alessandro Cantatore I'm aware of