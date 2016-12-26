eCo Software runtime

Version: 
20161226
Release date: 
Monday, 26 December, 2016
Home: 
http://en.ecomstation.ru/projects/developer/toolkit/?action=runtime

Authors/Port authors:

Runtime for the new generation of applications developed by eCo software.

Categories:

License:

  • Freeware

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell

Installation

Self-installing WarpIN package. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

Download

Base runtime (26/12/2016)
 ftp://ecosoft.5nets.ru/eCoRT/Base/eCoRT-Base-20161226.wpi
Toolkit (26/12/2016)
 ftp://ecosoft.5nets.ru/eCoRT/Toolkit/etoolkit-20161226.wpi
Win runtime (26/12/2016)
 ftp://ecosoft.5nets.ru/eCoRT/Win/eCoRT-Win-20161226.wpi
Net runtime (24/03/2015)
 ftp://ecosoft.5nets.ru/eCoRT/Net/eCoRT-Net-20150324.wpi
Wps runtime (01/03/2012)
 ftp://ecosoft.5nets.ru/eCoRT/WPS/eCoRT-WPS-20120301.wpi
