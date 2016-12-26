eCo Software runtime

eCo Software Developer's Toolkit updated to 20161226 foc 25.12.2016 Dmitry A.Steklenev - Now WC_PREVIEW formats date and time according to the current locale. - Added standalone preview plug-in for JPEG files. This plug-in can work on systems without MMOS2 installed. - The context menu of the file dialog and of the directory selection dialog now have a "Properties" menu item. - By default, the file dialog remembers last 10 of selected files and directories. This number can be redefined via ULONG value of the MaxRecentItems key of the PM_ControlPanel section of the user profile (OS2.INI). The maximal possible value is 128. - Settings of the WPFOCSystem WPS class now splitted into two pages. ecomedia 09.12.2016 Dmitry Steklenev - Now used dynamic loading of the mmio.dll. This allow safe use of the ecomedia.dll on systems without installed mmos2.