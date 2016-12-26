eCo Software Runtime (Net) updated to 20150324
httphost
07.04.2014 v. 1.0.6 Andrey Vasilkin
- New functions HTTPHostClntSetHeader2(), HTTPHostClntDropMem2(),
HTTPHostClntGetHost(), HTTPHostMPSetACL(), HTTPHostMPGetACL()
ecshttp
11.03.2014 v. 3.2.3 Andrey Vasilkin
- Functions HTTPServSetHeader() and HTTPServSetHeader2(hClient, pszStatusLine,
fieldList) will send response "302 Moved Temporarily" if pszStatusLine is
NULL and filed "Location" listed in fieldList (otherwise "200 OK").
- New flag FLADD_SKIP_EMPTY in httpfl.h - given record without value will not
be deleted for functions that add records.
- HTTPServGetURI(,,,ulPart) - if bit 0x0100 set - result will start with http://serv[:port]
Add new comment