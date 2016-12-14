Weasel: a POP3 and SMTP daemon for OS/2 (also available an IMAP optional extension). Includes controls on who may send relay mail, and includes a way of blocking mail from specified hosts. This software was "optional shareware". What this means was that you decided whether you wanted to register as a paid owner of the software. The author will continue to provide support, for at least the short-term future.
Many thanks to Peter Molyan, the author, who on 17/09/2014, released as GPL License the source code of one of the most used mail server on OS/2.
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. Start makefolder.cmd to create program objects and configure the program (instructions in Weasel.INF file). See below for download link(s).
Warp 4.51 or better to support files bigger than 2GB. The program was developed using Modula/2 Toolkit for OS/2, in Modula-2 language (an advanced Pascal language, see the documentation).
