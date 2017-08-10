LSZipWizard

An easy-to-use helper for Zip archives in OS/2(TM), eComStation(TM) or ArcaOS(TM)
This Application is a graphical user interface
Probably the mostly wanted, but by far not all of [un]zip.exe's available options are supported.
The program is not designed to replace a typical Backup utility.
This programm will rely on the methods [un]zip of Info-Zip(TM) only.
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder, run INSTALL.CMD. See below for download link(s).
Following ones are the download links for manual installation:
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
