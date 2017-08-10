LSZipWizard

An easy-to-use helper for Zip archives in OS/2(TM), eComStation(TM) or ArcaOS(TM)



This Application is a graphical user interface

to list the contents of a compressed Zip archive

to view single files thereof

finally, to extract this archive following given options

or to create a new Zip archive or modify (update) an existing one, following given options.

Probably the mostly wanted, but by far not all of [un]zip.exe's available options are supported.

The program is not designed to replace a typical Backup utility.

This programm will rely on the methods [un]zip of Info-Zip(TM) only.