LSZipWizard

Version: 
0.96
Release date: 
Thursday, 10 August, 2017

An easy-to-use helper for Zip archives in OS/2(TM), eComStation(TM) or ArcaOS(TM)

This Application is a graphical user interface

  • to list the contents of a compressed Zip archive
  • to view single files thereof
  • finally, to extract this archive following given options
  • or to create a new Zip archive or modify (update) an existing one, following given options.

Probably the mostly wanted, but by far not all of [un]zip.exe's available options are supported.
The program is not designed to replace a typical Backup utility.

This programm will rely on the methods [un]zip of Info-Zip(TM) only.

Categories:

License:

  • Freeware

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell
This software is distributed as compressed package. You have to download and manually install it; if prerequisites are required, you will have to manually install them too.

Manual installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder, run INSTALL.CMD. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install unzip

Following ones are the download links for manual installation:

Ver. 0.96 (10/08/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/lszipwiz-0.96.zip
Ver. 0.95 (07/07/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/archiver/lszipwiz-0.95.zip
