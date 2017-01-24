A powerful, flexible and user friendly GUI file manager and command processor for OS/2 Warp. In addition to the two classic file panels Larsen Commander has a built in command line and a scrollable console monitor.
Available in several languages, both for OS/2 and Windows, lots of optional WPS integration, full support for extended attributes and more!
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. Run the script LCMDINST.CMD. This will create a Larsen Commander folder on your desktop.. See below for download link(s).
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
Add new comment