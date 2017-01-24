Larsen Commander

Version: 
1.07.04
Release date: 
Tuesday, 24 January, 2017
Home: 
https://sourceforge.net/projects/lcmd/

Authors/Port authors:

A powerful, flexible and user friendly GUI file manager and command processor for OS/2 Warp. In addition to the two classic file panels Larsen Commander has a built in command line and a scrollable console monitor.

Available in several languages, both for OS/2 and Windows, lots of optional WPS integration, full support for extended attributes and more!

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. Run the script LCMDINST.CMD. This will create a Larsen Commander folder on your desktop.. See below for download link(s).

Download

Larsen Commander Ver. 1.07.04 (24/01/2017)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/dataseeker/lcmd1.07.04.zip
Larsen Commander Ver. 1.07.02 (15/08/2010)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/shell/lcmd1.07.02.zip
Larsen Commander Ver. 1.6 (10/09/2007)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/shell/lcmd16_ms3.zip
Larsen Commander Ver. 1.1.7 (26/07/2000)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/shell/lcmd117o.zip
Last updated: Wed, 25/01/2017 - 13:03

