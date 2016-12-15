Iron Spring PL/I

Compiler for the PL/I programming language, although it is currently missing some features.
PL/I is a powerful programming language suitable for a wide range of problems. PL/I has been used to write operating systems and compilers, simulations, real-time programs, mathematical software, spreadsheets, GUI programs, business applications, and much more.
PL/I is a more secure programming language.
Karger and Schell, in their retrospective on Multics Security say:
“a PL/I programmer would have to work very hard to program a buffer overflow error, while a C programmer has to work very hard to avoid programming a buffer overflow error.”
Ian Hayes of Clarity Consulting says:
“PL/I is heavily used by about 25 percent of all IS organizations around the world, and many additional organizations have at least several mission-critical PL/I applications.”
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. Read the included readme_os2.html file. See below for download link(s).
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
