Iron Spring PL/I

Version: 
0.9.9a
Release date: 
Thursday, 15 December, 2016
Home: 
http://www.iron-spring.com/

Authors/Port authors:

Compiler for the PL/I programming language, although it is currently missing some features.

PL/I is a powerful programming language suitable for a wide range of problems. PL/I has been used to write operating systems and compilers, simulations, real-time programs, mathematical software, spreadsheets, GUI programs, business applications, and much more.

 PL/I is a more secure programming language.

  • Karger and Schell, in their retrospective on Multics Security say:

    “a PL/I programmer would have to work very hard to program a buffer overflow error, while a C programmer has to work very hard to avoid programming a buffer overflow error.”

  • PL/I is widely used on mainframes and midrange systems today, but since the demise of Digital Research, Inc. has not been readily available on personal computers.

    Ian Hayes of Clarity Consulting says:

    “PL/I is heavily used by about 25 percent of all IS organizations around the world, and many additional organizations have at least several mission-critical PL/I applications.”

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. Read the included readme_os2.html file. See below for download link(s).

Download

Ver. 0.9.9a (15/12/2016)
 http://www.iron-spring.com/pli-0.9.9a.zip
Ver. 0.9.9 (15/09/2015)
 http://www.iron-spring.com/pli-0.9.9.zip
Last updated: Sun, 18/12/2016 - 17:50

