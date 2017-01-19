HWman (OS/2 Hardware Manager) replacement class

Version: 
Release 12
Release date: 
Thursday, 19 January, 2017

Authors/Port authors:

A WPS class replacement for XWorkplace HWManager (the OS/2 Hardware Manager). Basically this class changes the behavior of the "WPHwManager class" managing better and in real-time the devices tree, i.e., if a previous device is no longer available, the tree node will be updated by this class. (function never implemented before)

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • PMShell

Installation

Self-installing WarpIN package. See below for download link(s).

XWorkplace is optional, but higly recomemded

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

Download

Release 12 (19/01/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/hwman12.wpi
Release 11 (07/11/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/wps/hwman11.wpi
Last updated: Thu, 19/01/2017 - 21:40

