HWman (OS/2 Hardware Manager) replacement class

A WPS class replacement for XWorkplace HWManager (the OS/2 Hardware Manager). Basically this class changes the behavior of the "WPHwManager class" managing better and in real-time the devices tree, i.e., if a previous device is no longer available, the tree node will be updated by this class. (function never implemented before)
Self-installing WarpIN package. See below for download link(s).
XWorkplace is optional, but higly recomemded
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
