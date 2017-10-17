FtpServer: an FTP daemon for OS/2. Lets you control which drives and directories the users are allowed to see. Also has controls on which IP addresses a client is allowed to connect from. This software was "optional shareware". What this means was that you decided whether you wanted to register as a paid owner of the software. The author will continue to provide support, for at least the short-term future. Many thanks to Peter Molyan, the author, who on 03/09/2014, released as GPL License the source code of one of the most used ftp server on OS/2. The source code is available from the author's site.

The program was developed using Modula/2 Toolkit for OS/2, in Modula-2 language (an advanced Pascal language).