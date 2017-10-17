FtpServer: an FTP daemon for OS/2. Lets you control which drives and directories the users are allowed to see. Also has controls on which IP addresses a client is allowed to connect from. This software was "optional shareware". What this means was that you decided whether you wanted to register as a paid owner of the software. The author will continue to provide support, for at least the short-term future. Many thanks to Peter Molyan, the author, who on 03/09/2014, released as GPL License the source code of one of the most used ftp server on OS/2. The source code is available from the author's site.
The program was developed using Modula/2 Toolkit for OS/2, in Modula-2 language (an advanced Pascal language).
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory, unpack to destination folder and run FOLDER.CMD to create an FtpServer folder on your desktop. Read the INF file and run Setup or VIOSetup to create users. To setup the server from remote, use IniServe. Warp 4.51 or better is needed to support files bigger than 2GB.
