EmperoarTV

Version: 
2.07
Release date: 
Monday, 13 November, 2017
Home: 
http://www.s-t.de/emperoar/

Authors/Port authors:

Turn your OS/2-PC into a perfect home entertainment system!

Categories:

License:

  • Freeware

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell
This software is distributed as compressed package. You have to download and manually install it; if prerequisites are required, you will have to manually install them too.

Manual installation

Available both as ZIP and WarpIN package:

  • download the ZIP package to temporary directory and unpack it to destination folder;
  • the WarpIN package is self-installing.

See below for download link(s).

Additional information:

Elenco dell'hardware supportato sulla homepage del programma.

Online documentation:

Following ones are the download links for manual installation:

16 additional Western European logos for EmperoarTV (by A. Doff) (13/11/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/etv2_16_logos.zip
14 additional Western European logos for EmperoarTV (by A. Doff) (30/08/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/mmedia/etv2_14_logos.zip
Ver. 2.07 (25/08/2013)
 http://www.s-t.de/download/etv207_en.exe
Record updated last time on: Tue, 14/11/2017 - 06:42

GTranslate

English Dutch French German Korean Russian Swedish

Add new comment

By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.