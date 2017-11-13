Beat/2

Version: 
2.03r3
Release date: 
Monday, 13 November, 2017
Home: 
http://www.prettypop.net/software/

Authors/Port authors:

Beat/2 is Swatch Beat, Internet Time Indicator.

What is this new Universal Time?

Timed by Swatch:

Internet Time represents a completely new global concept of time. So what is the deal? Basically, the Swatch Beat, the revolutionary new unit of time means the following:

  • No Time Zones
  • No Geographical Borders

How long is a Swatch beat? In short we have divided up the virtual and real day into 1000 "beats". One Swatch beat is the equivalent of 1 minute 26.4 seconds.

Usage:

  • Time Zone: Time zone is based on GMT (Greenwich Mean Time).
  • Interval: You can set interval to change normal time and beat. Note: Interval: 0.01-0.05 beat 0.01 beat = 0.86sec.
  • Only Beat: Check "Only Beat" check box, if you want to indicate only beat time.
  • Always on Top: Check "Always on Top" check box, if you want to stay Beat/2 at top of the desktop.
  • Auto Font Size: Check "Auto Font Size" check box, if you want to automatically resize font size according to the window size.
  • Keep Window Size Ratio: Check "Keep Window Size Ratio" check box, if you want to keep window size ratio.
  • Copy Beat to Clipboard: When you want to copy current beat time to clipboard, select "Copy" at popup menu.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell
This software is distributed as compressed package. You have to download and manually install it; if prerequisites are required, you will have to manually install them too.

Manual installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

Following ones are the download links for manual installation:

2.03r3 (13/11/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/Beat203-r3.zip
Ver. 2.03 (28/03/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/clock/Beat203.zip
Ver. 2.02r (12/09/2004)
 http://www.os2site.com/sw/internet/time/beat202r.zip
 local copy
Ver. 2.02 (28/08/1999)
 http://www.prettypop.net/software/os2/library/beat202r.zip
 local copy
Record updated last time on: Tue, 14/11/2017 - 06:36

