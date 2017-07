Atari++ 1.81 - Fixed a bug in SIO that prevented correct emulation with the SIO patch enabled. - Fixed a timing issue in the SIO emulation that sometimes returned a command acknowledge too early for the ROM codes to react. - Fixed a minor bug in the Pokey SIO sound emulation of SIO. - Fixed the command handling of the USDoubler disk drive emulation. - Updated Os++, the build-in operating system. A bug in the screen-handler prevented that the screen goes back to the editor in case an already established text window is closed by a screen-open command. - Minor cleanup in the command line of the built-in Dos of Os++. - Updated Basic++ to the latest version 1.06.