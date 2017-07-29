Available both as ZIP and WarpIN package:

download the ZIP package to temporary directory and unpack it to destination folder;

the WarpIN package is self-installing.

See below for download link(s).

In case after installation you could not find anymore Mouse object in your System setup folder, here are a couple of scripts

to recreate Mouse object:

/* creates the standard Mouse object in the WP_CONFIG folder */

Call RxFuncAdd 'SysLoadFuncs', 'REXXUTIL', 'SysLoadFuncs'; Call SysLoadFuncs;

/* Now create object on Desktop */

/* creates the standard Mouse object in the WP_CONFIG folder */

Call RxFuncAdd 'SysLoadFuncs', 'REXXUTIL', 'SysLoadFuncs'; Call SysLoadFuncs;

/* Now create object on Desktop */

rc=SysCreateObject('WPMouse', 'Mouse', '<wp_config>',,'replace');

If rc <> 1 /* If there were create errors */

Then Do;

Say "Mouse: could not create object on the Desktop, rc="rc"."; End;

to create an AMouse object:

/* creates the AMouse object in the WP_CONFIG folder */

Call RxFuncAdd 'SysLoadFuncs', 'REXXUTIL', 'SysLoadFuncs'; Call SysLoadFuncs;

/* Now create object on Desktop */

rc=SysCreateObject('AMouse', 'AMouse', '<wp_desktop>',,'replace');

If rc <> 1 /* If there were create errors */ Then Do;

Say "AMouse: could not create object on the Desktop, rc="rc"."; End;

[Scripts by Dominik Chmaj; note that object disappears due to IBM's bug!]