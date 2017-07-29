AMouse

Version: 
2.80.04 & 3.01.02
Release date: 
Saturday, 29 July, 2017
Home: 
http://www.nbsoftware.eu/
http://www.os2world.com/wiki/index.php/AMouse
https://www.arcanoae.com/

Authors/Port authors:

Driver for mice with wheels and multiple buttons. USB & wireless support. Tight integration with Mozilla browser and runtime Java by Innotek. Available in german, english, swedish, french, italian, spanish, russian. The package include the widget for XWorkplace.

On 14/12/2015, the author, Noller & Breining Software, has released AMouse 2.80.03 as Open Source software under the BSD 3 Clauses license. OS/2 and eComStation users would like to thank Noller & Breining Software and the best wishes for a glorious future to AMouse!

Categories:

License:

  • BSD

Interface:

  • PMShell

Installation

Available both as ZIP and WarpIN package:

  • download the ZIP package to temporary directory and unpack it to destination folder;
  • the WarpIN package is self-installing.

See below for download link(s).

In case after installation you could not find anymore Mouse object in your System setup folder, here are a couple of scripts

  • to recreate Mouse object:

/* creates the standard Mouse object in the WP_CONFIG folder */

Call RxFuncAdd 'SysLoadFuncs', 'REXXUTIL', 'SysLoadFuncs'; Call SysLoadFuncs;

/* Now create object on Desktop */

/* creates the standard Mouse object in the WP_CONFIG folder */

Call RxFuncAdd 'SysLoadFuncs', 'REXXUTIL', 'SysLoadFuncs'; Call SysLoadFuncs;

/* Now create object on Desktop */

rc=SysCreateObject('WPMouse', 'Mouse', '<wp_config>',,'replace');

If rc <> 1 /* If there were create errors */

Then Do;

Say "Mouse: could not create object on the Desktop, rc="rc"."; End;

  • to create an AMouse object:

/* creates the AMouse object in the WP_CONFIG folder */

Call RxFuncAdd 'SysLoadFuncs', 'REXXUTIL', 'SysLoadFuncs'; Call SysLoadFuncs;

/* Now create object on Desktop */

rc=SysCreateObject('AMouse', 'AMouse', '<wp_desktop>',,'replace');

If rc <> 1 /* If there were create errors */ Then Do;

Say "AMouse: could not create object on the Desktop, rc="rc"."; End;

[Scripts by Dominik Chmaj; note that object disappears due to IBM's bug!]

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

Download

AMouse 3.01.02 (Self-installer WarpIn Package) (29/07/2017)
 https://www.arcanoae.com/new-amouse-driver-package-3-01-02-released/
AMouse 2.80.04 (WarpIn Package) by Noller & Breining Software (23/01/2016)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/amouse/amouse_2-80-04.wpi
XWPMouse (XCenter/eCenter AMouse widget) (23/01/2016)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/amouse/xamou_2-70.zip
AMouse (source code) by Noller & Breining Software (14/12/2015)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/system/drivers/mouse/amouse-gui-src-20071101.zip
AMouse (WarpIn Package) by Markus Noller (04/02/2015)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/system/drivers/mouse/Amouse_2-80.wpi
Last updated: Sun, 02/07/2017 - 20:09

GTranslate

English Dutch French German Korean Russian Swedish

Add new comment

By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.