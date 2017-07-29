Driver for mice with wheels and multiple buttons. USB & wireless support. Tight integration with Mozilla browser and runtime Java by Innotek. Available in german, english, swedish, french, italian, spanish, russian. The package include the widget for XWorkplace.
On 14/12/2015, the author, Noller & Breining Software, has released AMouse 2.80.03 as Open Source software under the BSD 3 Clauses license. OS/2 and eComStation users would like to thank Noller & Breining Software and the best wishes for a glorious future to AMouse!
Available both as ZIP and WarpIN package:
In case after installation you could not find anymore Mouse object in your System setup folder, here are a couple of scripts
/* creates the standard Mouse object in the WP_CONFIG folder */
Call RxFuncAdd 'SysLoadFuncs', 'REXXUTIL', 'SysLoadFuncs'; Call SysLoadFuncs;
/* Now create object on Desktop */
rc=SysCreateObject('WPMouse', 'Mouse', '<wp_config>',,'replace');
If rc <> 1 /* If there were create errors */
Then Do;
Say "Mouse: could not create object on the Desktop, rc="rc"."; End;
/* creates the AMouse object in the WP_CONFIG folder */
Call RxFuncAdd 'SysLoadFuncs', 'REXXUTIL', 'SysLoadFuncs'; Call SysLoadFuncs;
/* Now create object on Desktop */
rc=SysCreateObject('AMouse', 'AMouse', '<wp_desktop>',,'replace');
If rc <> 1 /* If there were create errors */ Then Do;
Say "AMouse: could not create object on the Desktop, rc="rc"."; End;
[Scripts by Dominik Chmaj; note that object disappears due to IBM's bug!]
