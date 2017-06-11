Wireshark

Version: 
2.2.7
Release date: 
Sunday, 11 June, 2017
Home: 
https://www.wireshark.org/

Authors/Port authors:

Wireshark is a free and open source packet analyzer. It is used for network troubleshooting, analysis, software and communications protocol development, and education. Originally named Ethereal, the project was renamed Wireshark in May 2006 due to trademark issues.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc libcx libgcc1 libssp libstdc++ libstdc++6 libsupc++ libsupc++6 heimdal libqt4 libqt4-gui

Download

Ver. 2.2.7 (11/06/2017)
 http://smedley.id.au/tmp/wireshark-2.2.7-os2-20170611.zip
Last updated: Tue, 13/06/2017 - 06:10

GTranslate

English Dutch French German Korean Russian Swedish

Add new comment

By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.