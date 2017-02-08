Port of the "which" command for UNIX: report the complete path for a command/file or the shell alias in use.
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).
This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.
yum install which
