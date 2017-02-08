Which

Version: 
2.2.0 & 2.1.15
Release date: 
Wednesday, 8 February, 2017
Home: 
http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/which/
https://github.com/komh/which

Authors/Port authors:

Port of the "which" command for UNIX: report the complete path for a command/file or the shell alias in use.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc emxrt

Installation with rpm

This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.

which-1.0-2.oc00 (08/02/2017)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install which

Download

2.1.5 (by KO Myung-Hun) (05/02/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/disk/which215.zip
2.20 (by Mentore Siesto) (12/02/2012)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/disk/which-2_20_os2.zip
Last updated: Sat, 11/02/2017 - 11:54

GTranslate

English Dutch French German Korean Russian Swedish

Add new comment

By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.