GNU Wget is a network utility to retrieve files using HTTP and FTP, with reget options and more. Now with SSL support! Port by different authors.
Program is distributed as ZIP package: See below for download link(s).
Unzip *.exe PATH folder and \SSL\*.dll in LIBPATH folder and create file .WGETRC (from \doc\sample.wgetrc) in \HOME folder, setting preferences in it.
With --save-ea (save-ea=on in .wgetrc), wget saves url of downloaded file in .URL extended attribute.
For complete syntax, see \doc\wget.html.
This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.
yum install wget
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
Add new comment