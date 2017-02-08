WGet

Version: 
1.18
Release date: 
Wednesday, 8 February, 2017
Home: 
http://www.gnu.org/software/wget/

Authors/Port authors:

GNU Wget is a network utility to retrieve files using HTTP and FTP, with reget options and more. Now with SSL support! Port by different authors.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: See below for download link(s).

Unzip *.exe PATH folder and \SSL\*.dll in LIBPATH folder and create file .WGETRC (from \doc\sample.wgetrc) in \HOME folder, setting preferences in it.
With --save-ea (save-ea=on in .wgetrc), wget saves url of downloaded file in .URL extended attribute.

For complete syntax, see \doc\wget.html.

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc

Installation with rpm

This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.

wget-1.18-3.oc00 (08/02/2017)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install wget

Download

Ver. 1.16 (by Paul Smedley) (02/11/2014)
 https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/76425158/wget-1.16-os2-20141102.zip
Ver. 1.14 (by Lewis Rosenthal) (18/06/2013)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/internet/mirror/wget-1.14-1-os2.zip
Ver. 1.11.4 (by Paul Smedley) (15/03/2009)
 http://download.smedley.info/wget-1.11.4-os2-20090315.zip
Last updated: Sat, 11/02/2017 - 12:06

GTranslate

English Dutch French German Korean Russian Swedish

Add new comment

By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.