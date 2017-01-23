VPX library

Version: 
1.6.1
Release date: 
Monday, 23 January, 2017
Home: 
http://www.webmproject.org/

Authors/Port authors:

WebM defines the file container structure, video and audio formats.

WebM files consist of video streams compressed with the VP8 video codec and audio streams compressed with the Vorbis audio codec.

The WebM file structure is based on the Matroska container.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

Installation with rpm

This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.

libvpx-1.4.0 (03/03/2016)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install libvpx
libvpx-devel-1.4.0 (03/03/2016)
Repository: Netlabs stable
Install with: 
yum install libvpx-devel

Download

VPX Library Ver. 1.6.1 (23/01/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/libvpx-1.6.1.zip
VPX Library Ver. 1.6.0 (08/08/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/libvpx-1.6.0.zip
VPX Library Ver. 1.5.0 (12/12/2015)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/mm/libvpx-1.5.0.zip
VPX Library Ver. 1.4.0 (31/05/2015)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/mm/libvpx-1.4.0.zip
VPX Library Ver. 1.3.0 (26/07/2014)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/mm/libvpx-v1.3.0.zip
VPX Library Ver. 1.0.0 (02/02/2012)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/mm/libvpx-v1.0.0-re.zip
Last updated: Tue, 24/01/2017 - 19:03

GTranslate

English Dutch French German Korean Russian Swedish

Add new comment

By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.