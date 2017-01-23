VPX library

WebM defines the file container structure, video and audio formats.
WebM files consist of video streams compressed with the VP8 video codec and audio streams compressed with the Vorbis audio codec.
The WebM file structure is based on the Matroska container.
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).
This program is installable using the rpm package manager. See below for the install string. Required prerequisites are automatically processed by the package manager and, if needed, downloaded and installed.
yum install libvpx
yum install libvpx-devel
