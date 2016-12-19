VisPro/Reports combines the drag-and-drop convenience of the OS/2 Workplace Shell with the powerful abstractions of the REXX procedures language, producing a versatile report writer that will earn its keep for both developers and users at any level of expertise.
The author, Dave Hock, has authorized that Vispro/Reports become freeware on 30/09/2009.
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and run setup.exe. See below for download link(s).
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
Add new comment