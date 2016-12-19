VisPro/Reports

2.1b
Monday, 19 December, 2016

VisPro/Reports combines the drag-and-drop convenience of the OS/2 Workplace Shell with the powerful abstractions of the REXX procedures language, producing a versatile report writer that will earn its keep for both developers and users at any level of expertise.

The author, Dave Hock, has authorized that Vispro/Reports become freeware on 30/09/2009.

  Freeware

  PMShell
  Workplace Shell

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and run setup.exe. See below for download link(s).

Download

Default VisPro/Reports blank page converted to metric (centimeters) (19/12/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/VisProReports-2_1b_Metric.zip
Rexx file to restore VisPro/Reports WPS objects (19/02/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/database/VisProReports-2_1b_rebuild.zip
VisPro/Reports 2.1b (30/09/2012)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/dev/database/VisProReports-2_1b.zip
