Virtual Floppy Disk Driver

Provides a virtual Floppy Disk. Useful especially when dealing with diskette images, e.g. when creating bootable CDs, and to unpack floppy images from IBM fixpaks.
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder.
Add:
DEVICE=x:\destination_folder_path\vfdisk.sys
to Config.sys and create a program object for FCTRLPM.EXE.
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
