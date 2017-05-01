Virtual Floppy Disk Driver

Version: 
5.0
Release date: 
Monday, 1 May, 2017

Authors/Port authors:

Provides a virtual Floppy Disk. Useful especially when dealing with diskette images, e.g. when creating bootable CDs, and to unpack floppy images from IBM fixpaks.

Categories:

License:

  • Freeware

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell
  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder.

Add:

DEVICE=x:\destination_folder_path\vfdisk.sys

to Config.sys and create a program object for FCTRLPM.EXE.

Download

Ver. 5.0 (01/05/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/system/drivers/filesys/vfdisk50.zip
Ver. 4.0 (30/11/2010)
 local copy
