Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder.

Tor documentation: the appropriate configuration of Tor, Vidalia and a web proxy with the relevant filters (it is suggested to use privoxy), is able to ensure the vision of web pages in complete anonymity, without advertising, pop-ups, banners, Javascript, cookies, webbugs, etc., greatly increasing the safety and speed of navigation!

Warning: configuring Vidalia and Tor can be rather difficult, for example, we reports the typical settings of the two main configuration files for both programs, which provide anonymous surfing and simultaneously basic bridge-relay functions:

torrc (Tor configuration file):

# This file was generated by Tor; if you edit it, comments will not be preserved

# The old torrc file was renamed to torrc.orig.1 or similar, and Tor will ignore it

ControlPort 9051

DataDirectory C:\HOME\DEFAULT/.tor

DirReqStatistics 0

GeoIPFile C:\usr\local\share\tor\geoip

Log notice stdout

SocksPort 9050

WarnPlaintextPorts 23,109,143





vidalia.conf (Vidalia configuration file):

[General]

InterfaceStyle=Windows

UseLocalGeoIPDatabase=true

LocalGeoIPDatabase=C:/usr/local/share/tor/GeoLiteCity.dat

[MessageLog]

Geometry=@ByteArray(\x1\xd9\xd0\xcb\0\x1\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\x2\xb9\0\0\x2p\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\x2\xb9\0\0\x2p\0\0\0\0\0\0)

[BandwidthGraph]

Geometry=@ByteArray(\x1\xd9\xd0\xcb\0\x1\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\x2(\0\0\x1X\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\x2(\0\0\x1X\0\0\0\0\0\0)

Opacity=100

GraphStyle=1

AlwaysOnTop=false

LineFilter=3

[NetViewer]

Geometry=@ByteArray(\x1\xd9\xd0\xcb\0\x1\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\x3K\0\0\x2S\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\x3K\0\0\x2S\0\0\0\0\0\0)

[ConfigDialog]

Geometry=@ByteArray(\x1\xd9\xd0\xcb\0\x1\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\x2W\0\0\x1\x8f\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\x2W\0\0\x1\x8f\0\0\0\0\0\0)

[MainWindow]

Geometry=@ByteArray(\x1\xd9\xd0\xcb\0\x1\0\0\0\0\x1\x19\0\0\0\x61\0\0\x2\xfc\0\0\x2\f\0\0\x1\x1d\0\0\0|\0\0\x2\xf8\0\0\x2\a\0\0\0\0\0\0)

[Tor]

AutoControl=false

WarnPlaintextPorts=23, 109, 143

AuthenticationMethod=none

TorExecutable=C:\\usr\\local\\bin\\tor.exe

[Network]

ProxyType=none

[Server]

NonExitRelay=false

[Service]

Services=@Invalid()

[HelpBrowser]

Geometry=@ByteArray(\x1\xd9\xd0\xcb\0\x1\0\0\0\0\0\xc8\0\0\0h\0\0\x2\xf1\0\0\x2\x1e\0\0\0\xcc\0\0\0\x83\0\0\x2\xed\0\0\x2\x19\0\0\0\0\0\0)

Run Vidalia and wait for a complete connection, then open your browser and configure it to use the 9050 proxy port (we suggest using a multi-profile desktop configuration). See below for download link(s).