Vidalia

Version: 
0.2.21
Release date: 
Saturday, 1 July, 2017
Home: 
https://www.torproject.org/index.html.en

Authors/Port authors:

Vidalia is a cross-platform controller GUI for Tor developed using Qt Framework.
Vidalia lets you start and stop Tor, see how much bandwidth you are consuming, see how many circuits you currently have active, see where these circuits are connected on a global map, view messages from Tor about its progress and current state, and let you configure your Tor client, bridge, or relay with a simple interface.

Categories:

License:

  • GPL

Interface:

  • PMShell

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder.

Tor documentation: the appropriate configuration of Tor, Vidalia and a web proxy with the relevant filters (it is suggested to use privoxy), is able to ensure the vision of web pages in complete anonymity, without advertising, pop-ups, banners, Javascript, cookies, webbugs, etc., greatly increasing the safety and speed of navigation!

Warning: configuring Vidalia and Tor can be rather difficult, for example, we reports the typical settings of the two main configuration files for both programs, which provide anonymous surfing and simultaneously basic bridge-relay functions:

torrc (Tor configuration file):

# This file was generated by Tor; if you edit it, comments will not be preserved
# The old torrc file was renamed to torrc.orig.1 or similar, and Tor will ignore it
ControlPort 9051
DataDirectory C:\HOME\DEFAULT/.tor
DirReqStatistics 0
GeoIPFile C:\usr\local\share\tor\geoip
Log notice stdout
SocksPort 9050
WarnPlaintextPorts 23,109,143

vidalia.conf (Vidalia configuration file):

[General]
InterfaceStyle=Windows
UseLocalGeoIPDatabase=true
LocalGeoIPDatabase=C:/usr/local/share/tor/GeoLiteCity.dat
[MessageLog]
Geometry=@ByteArray(\x1\xd9\xd0\xcb\0\x1\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\x2\xb9\0\0\x2p\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\x2\xb9\0\0\x2p\0\0\0\0\0\0)
[BandwidthGraph]
Geometry=@ByteArray(\x1\xd9\xd0\xcb\0\x1\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\x2(\0\0\x1X\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\x2(\0\0\x1X\0\0\0\0\0\0)
Opacity=100
GraphStyle=1
AlwaysOnTop=false
LineFilter=3
[NetViewer]
Geometry=@ByteArray(\x1\xd9\xd0\xcb\0\x1\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\x3K\0\0\x2S\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\x3K\0\0\x2S\0\0\0\0\0\0)
[ConfigDialog]
Geometry=@ByteArray(\x1\xd9\xd0\xcb\0\x1\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\x2W\0\0\x1\x8f\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\0\x2W\0\0\x1\x8f\0\0\0\0\0\0)
[MainWindow]
Geometry=@ByteArray(\x1\xd9\xd0\xcb\0\x1\0\0\0\0\x1\x19\0\0\0\x61\0\0\x2\xfc\0\0\x2\f\0\0\x1\x1d\0\0\0|\0\0\x2\xf8\0\0\x2\a\0\0\0\0\0\0)
[Tor]
AutoControl=false
WarnPlaintextPorts=23, 109, 143
AuthenticationMethod=none
TorExecutable=C:\\usr\\local\\bin\\tor.exe
[Network]
ProxyType=none
[Server]
NonExitRelay=false
[Service]
Services=@Invalid()
[HelpBrowser]
Geometry=@ByteArray(\x1\xd9\xd0\xcb\0\x1\0\0\0\0\0\xc8\0\0\0h\0\0\x2\xf1\0\0\x2\x1e\0\0\0\xcc\0\0\0\x83\0\0\x2\xed\0\0\x2\x19\0\0\0\0\0\0)

Run Vidalia and wait for a complete connection, then open your browser and configure it to use the 9050 proxy port (we suggest using a multi-profile desktop configuration). See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc libcx libgcc1 libssp libstdc++6 libstdc++ libsupc++6 libsupc++ libgcc-fwd libqt4 libqt4-gui libqt4-webkit libqt4-sql-mysql libqt4-sql-psql libxml2 pthread urpo bind zlib xz openssl
Following prerequisites can be installed only manually (no rpm packages available at the moment):
Following links are to additional programs, not mandatory but useful:

Download

Ver. 0.2.21 (01/07/2017)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/vidalia_0.2.21_os2.zip
Last updated: Mon, 17/07/2017 - 12:04

GTranslate

English Dutch French German Korean Russian Swedish

Add new comment

By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.