VICE is a Versatile Commodore Emulator, i.e. a program that runs on a unix, MS-DOS, Win9x/NT, OS/2, Acorn RISC OS or BeOS machine and executes programs intended for the old 8-bit Commodore computers. The current version emulates the C64, the C128 (80 column screen is included now), the VIC20, all the PET models (except the SuperPET 9000, which is out of line anyway) and the CBM-II (aka C610).