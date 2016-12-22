VICE/2

3.0
Thursday, 22 December, 2016
https://sourceforge.net/projects/vice-emu/
http://www.viceteam.org/

VICE is a Versatile Commodore Emulator, i.e. a program that runs on a unix, MS-DOS, Win9x/NT, OS/2, Acorn RISC OS or BeOS machine and executes programs intended for the old 8-bit Commodore computers. The current version emulates the C64, the C128 (80 column screen is included now), the VIC20, all the PET models (except the SuperPET 9000, which is out of line anyway) and the CBM-II (aka C610).

  GPL

  PMShell
  Workplace Shell

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder (i.e. c:\vice). Then run install.cmd to create a VICE/2 folder on Desktop. See below for download link(s).

VICE/2 Ver. 3.0 (22/12/2016)
 https://sourceforge.net/projects/vice-emu/files/releases/binaries/os2/Vice2-3.0.zip/download
VICE/2 Ver. 2.4 (16/11/2012)
 https://sourceforge.net/projects/vice-emu/files/releases/binaries/os2/Vice2-2.4.zip/download
