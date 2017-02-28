USB Resource Manager

The purpose of this driver is to show all connected USB devices with exception of USB-hubs connected to the system. It allows to view the USB Device Report and can thereby help a developer to see how a device registers at the system.

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder, see the readme file included. See below for download link(s).

Download

Ver. 0.5 (28/02/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/usbres05.zip
Ver. 0.4 (17/07/2015)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/system/drivers/misc/usbres04.zip
