USB Basic Device Driver Support

11.14 & 10.212
Monday, 19 December, 2016
http://www.arcanoae.com/wiki/usb/

USB basic driver stack including UHCI, OHCI, EHCI (USB 2.0) support, always required and to be installed first!

Those drivers are the result of Lars Erdmann's efforts and now support also isochronous transfers!

Basic USB Device Driver Stack for OS/2 Warp Programmer’s Reference, Version 1.1 reprinted Courtesy of International Business Machines Corporation on 08/12/2013. Thanks to International Business Machines and Martin Iturbide for mediating!

  Commercial

  PMShell
  Workplace Shell

The drivers are distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. OS/2 Warp4 >= fixpak13 or equivalent is required to use these drivers. See below for download link(s).

 

Build 10.212 (Lars Erdmann) (19/12/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/usbdrv212.zip
Build 10.211 (Lars Erdmann) (15/12/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/usbdrv211.zip
 local copy
Build 10.210 (Lars Erdmann) (08/11/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/system/drivers/misc/usbdrv210.zip
 local copy
Build 10.209 (Lars Erdmann) (23/10/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/system/drivers/misc/usbdrv209.zip
Build 10.208 (Lars Erdmann) (09/10/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/system/drivers/misc/usbdrv208.zip
Build 10.207 (Lars Erdmann) (30/08/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/system/drivers/misc/usbdrv207.zip
Ver. 11.14 (Arca Noae Shop) (27/11/2015)
 http://www.ecsoft2.org/os2-ecs-drivers-and-software-package
