USB Basic Device Driver Support

changes in 10.209: USBD: 1) added some tracing (trace code = 0xE3 = 227) 2) back out change 2) in 10.208 (thanks Doug Bissett) 3) back out a change accidentally introduced in 10.208 (request device descriptor specifying 64 bytes in the standard request length field to fix some broken old devices, we better ignore buggy stuff) 4) do not clear stalled default control pipe (endpoint zero) for hubs. In particular the USB data toggle state of the hub notification pipe was messed up due to this error which would result in an error in the notification pipe (device attach and detach is no longer properly detected as a result) 5) change handling of "Set Configuration" request notification to point back to initiating client/class driver so that pipe stall handling can work correctly (in case of stalled pipe) USBKBD: 1) get rid of an error that lead to a stall of the default control pipe (a command was accidentally issued twice) 2) properly preset data toggle flag on initial arming and after pipe stall of interrupt data pipe USBMOUSE: 1) properly preset data toggle flag on initial arming and after pipe stall of interrupt data pipe USBHID: 1) change stalled pipe handling (for pipes that USBHID uses) to be in line with what USBD.SYS does USBPRT,USBCOM,USBETHR: 1) clean up and unify change stalled pipe handling USBAUDIO: 1) clean up and unify change stalled pipe handling 2) rework control setting (volume,bass,treble), properly mix master volume setting with application volume setting 3) silence USB device/free USB bandwidth (set AS interface to alternate setting 0) on a "StreamStop" and "StreamPause" command USBUHCD: 1) add a fix (increase number of top level and bottom level QHs from 10 to 12) so that change in USBMSD (see 10.205 , USBMSD point 2) will not lead to chkdsk problems on attaching a USB 1.x MSD device to a UHCI host controller if maximum size is selected (equivalent to /BUFFER: command line argument not specified) (thanks Wim Brul)