USB Basic Device Driver Support

changes in 10.207:
USBD:
1) reenable suspend/resume notification to USBMSD.ADD
2) changes so that the remove wakeup capability (mouse/keyboard ability to wake up a suspended system)
is properly enabled
USBEHCD,USBOHCD,USBUHCD:
1) changes to suspend/resume code
USBMSD:
1) rework suspend/resume code in the IDC APMService call as well as in ExecuteUSBIO (set up and start a command),
FinishUSBIO (command termination handling) and MSDCheckForService and MSDDetachDevice
(update all these to deal with device port disconnect and reconnect on suspend/resume)
2) add tracing for suspend/resume
3) change function ProcessStatus to NOT fill uncompleted data transfer buffers with zero, if the transfer
was not fully completed, the driver will retry the operation anyways
4) another fix to DevHelp_PageListToLin handling, only handle one scatter/gather list element at a time
USBHID:
1) for the /S switch, do not create a UConv object via "KernCreateUConvObject16" but let function "KernStrFromUcs16"
create one dynamically (let the system find out which code page is in use)
USBCALLS:
1) correct case of export names for REXX functions RXUSBIRQREAD,RXUSBIRQWRITE,RXUSBCTRLTRANSFER,RXUSBDATATRANSFER
USBCOM:
1) change driver to skip any COMx and LPTx device names declared by other drivers such as COM.SYS, PSCOM.SYS and also
RDRHELP.200. The latter is part of IBM Lan Server and declares virtual devices. USBCOM.SYS would not correctly skip the
COMx device names declared by RDRHELP.200 (also exports NET$RDR$ device name) when creating a unique COMx device name.
