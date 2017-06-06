CHANGE RECORD Version 07 Changed the "US default rules" to reflect changes to the summer time start and end dates for those states that respect the federal standard. Fixed: start/end dates for the following year were incorrect. Those dates were relevant for any case where the summer is already over. Display change: the screen output messages use more human-friendly date formats than the internal format. Display change: we don't display the minutes until the next change unless it is really close. Before that we display hours or days, as appropriate. Added an icon.