CHANGE RECORD
Version 07
Changed the "US default rules" to reflect changes to the
summer time start and end dates for those states that
respect the federal standard.
Fixed: start/end dates for the following year were
incorrect. Those dates were relevant for any case
where the summer is already over.
Display change: the screen output messages use more
human-friendly date formats than the internal format.
Display change: we don't display the minutes until the
next change unless it is really close. Before that we
display hours or days, as appropriate.
Added an icon.
