TZSet sets the time zone from the TZ environment variable.

Download

Ver. 07 (06/06/2017)
 ftp://ftp.pmoylan.org/software/tzset07.zip
Ver. 06 (23/04/2015)
 ftp://ftp.pmoylan.org/software/tzset06.zip
Ver. 05A (16/04/2014)
 ftp://ftp.pmoylan.org/software/tzset05A.zip
Ver. 05 (10/04/2014)
 ftp://ftp.pmoylan.org/software/tzset05.zip
Ver. 04 (09/04/2014)
 ftp://ftp.pmoylan.org/software/tzset04.zip
Ver. 03 (02/11/2008)
 ftp://ftp.pmoylan.org/software/tzset03.zip
