v0.2l - Released 3 March 2003 - Added new psychomodels -1 use precomputed values 0 very low complexity 1 same old psy model 1 2 same old psy model 2 3 psy model 1 rewritten from scratch 4 rewritten psy model 2 - Rewrote the bitstream encoding routines - Sped up the sin/cos/atan stuff in psymodel 4 (using tables now)