Tiny Applications Collection $Date: 2007/08/07 13:47:56 $ Tiny Applications Collection is a set of small programs, shell scripts and other things which may be useful in everyday life of system administrators, users and programmers. They can be also used as a base for a more specialised application as they are all Open Source. If you have written utility which may be useful for others and want to share it please email me at mina86/AT/mina86.com, I'll be glad to add your utility to the collection. At the moment the collection includes: * cdiff - adds ANSI codes to the output of diff making it a bit more readable. Reads input from stdin and send colorized output to stdout; * cutcom - removes C++ comments from stdin and outputs the result to stdout; * rot13 - performs an ROT13 'encryption' on stdin; More documentation about each utility is usually provided in the source code.