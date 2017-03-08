Three STDIN/STDOUT utilities of the Tiny Applications Collection. Simple colorization of DIFF files by using ANSI color codes, a simple utility to remove C++ comments (not tested), and a simple ROT13 decoder/encoder. Modified IBM VAC 3.08-compatible source code included.
Tiny Applications Collection (or tinyapps) is a set of small tools which make everyday use of a Unix-based system even more enjoyable.
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
Add new comment