20070809
Wednesday, 8 March, 2017
Three STDIN/STDOUT utilities of the Tiny Applications Collection. Simple colorization of DIFF files by using ANSI color codes, a simple utility to remove C++ comments (not tested), and a simple ROT13 decoder/encoder. Modified IBM VAC 3.08-compatible source code included.

Tiny Applications Collection (or tinyapps) is a set of small tools which make everyday use of a Unix-based system even more enjoyable.

  • GPL

  • VIO

Ver. 20070809 (08/03/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/tinyapps-20070809.zip
