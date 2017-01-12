TeXstudio

2.12.0
Thursday, 12 January, 2017
http://texstudio.sourceforge.net/

TeXstudio is a platform-independent LaTex editor which gives you advanced possibilities to write your texts.

  • GPL

Installation

Program is distributed as 7 ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Of course a LaTeX system is strongly suggested.

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc libssp libgcc1 libgcc-fwd libstdc++6 libsupc++6 libqt4 zlib pthread poppler-qt libjpeg libtiff libpng freetype fontconfig

Download

TeXstudio 2.12.0 (12/01/2017)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/texstudio-2.12.0-eCS.7z
TeXstudio 2.11.2 (08/10/2016)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/texstudio-2.11.2-os2.7z
TeXstudio 2.10.6 (11/01/2016)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/texstudio-2.10.6-os2.7z
TeXstudio 2.10.4 (25/10/2015)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/texstudio-2.10.4-os2.7z
TeXstudio 2.10.2 (17/09/2015)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/texstudio-2.10.2-os2.7z
TeXstudio 2.9.4 (22/07/2015)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/texstudio-2.9.4-os2.7z
TeXstudio 2.9.0 (12/03/2015)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/texstudio-2.9.0-os2.7z
TeXstudio 2.8.8 (12/12/2014)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/texstudio-2.8.8-os2.7z
TeXstudio 2.8.6 (29/10/2014)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/texstudio-2.8.6-os2.7z
TeXstudio 2.8.4 (11/09/2014)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/texstudio-2.8.4-os2.7z
TeXstudio 2.8.0 (24/06/2014)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/texstudio-2.8.0-os2.7z
TeXstudio 2.7.0 (18/03/2014)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/texstudio-2.7.0-os2.7z
TeXstudio 2.6.6 (30/12/2013)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/texstudio-2.6.6-os2.7z
TeXstudio 2.6.4 (24/10/2013)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/texstudio-2.6.4-os2.7z
TeXstudio 2.6.2 (30/07/2013)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/texstudio-2.6.2-os2.7z
TeXstudio 2.5.2 (09/01/2013)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/qtapps/texstudio-2.5.2-os2.zip
