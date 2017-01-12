Changelog:
TeXstudio 2.12.0
----------------
- improved user interface: optimized layout, some new icons, some changes of color
- warn if file-saving fails
- cwl-based highlighting of todo-like commands
- partly support \todo commands spanning multiple lines (starting line is considered for highlighting and structure entry)
- partly support highlighting of multi-line titles: first line is highlighted
- move cursor to context in line when clicking on log entry
- add "Move all to other view" to editor tabs context menu
- add shortcut Ctrl+Alt+X to open the current pdf in the external viewer
- open the annotation dialog by double-clicking on an annotation in the list
- indicate LanguageTool server in tooltip
- indicate cursor RTL state in status bar
- build commands can be edited in non-advanced mode
- auto user commands on single argument math commands e.g. \overbrace{abc}
- support \input of PGF/TikZ files in graphics wizard
- support fix %BEGIN_FOLD in .rnw files
- improved highlighting for pweave and sweave
- improved tooltips on structure entries
- improved text completion: support compound words, apostrophe, subscript in braces, words with underscores
- Parenthesis -> Select Inner/Outer work also when the cursor is not next to a parenthesis but inside
- don't clear highlights of search in pdf after timeout
- revert to pre 2.11.0 save method on windows because the new QSaveFile has problems with Dropbox folders
- option to disable safe writing of files (using QSaveFile) - non-Windows only
- option to disable showing logfile/error list in case of compile errors
- option to deactivate all reactions to external file changes
- option to control the triple click behavior
- additional shortcuts with Tab, Backspace, Del in shortcut options
- portable version does now store all settings in a subfolder "config"
- improved automatic handling of hg version information (relevant when building from source tar)
- improved handling of cwl dublets
- use Ctrl+Space for completion on OS X (was Cmd+Space which conflicts with Spotlight search)
- deprecate command line option --ini-file FILE in favor of --config DIR
- deprecate command line option --master in favor of --root
- remove View -> Align Windows (obsolete because of the embedded viewer)
- remove old toolbox style of side panel
- fix crash (newenv without any arguments)
- fix freeze when parsing incorrect \texorpdfstring with incorrect arguments (bug 1948)
- fix label detection in glossaries.cwl (bug 1963)
- fix: automatically run bibliography if there is no bbl file
- fix: "Close last open environment" works now also for environments opened on the same line (bug 1957)
- fix: hg version comparision assumed 'larger' if the version could not be determined
- fix: do not lose focus to editor for "Find in PDF"
- fix grammar check on words in text arguments
- fix addchap/addpart entries not recognized as structure elements
- fix incorrect double-click and drag behavior (bug 1936)
- fix issues with not-updated bookmarks (bug 1950)
- fix math hover preview in subfile
- fix "Tab or Indent Selection"
- fix detection of MikTeX 64bit
- fix build with phonon
- improved some cwl files
