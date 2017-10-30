Sysbench

Version: 
0.95d
Release date: 
Monday, 30 October, 2017
Home: 
http://www.os2warp.org/Sysbench/

Authors/Port authors:

Benchmarking Utility (video, CPU, disk, and memory).

Categories:

License:

  • Freeware

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell
This software is distributed as compressed package. You have to download and manually install it; if prerequisites are required, you will have to manually install them too.

Manual installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. Do NOT use the shipped copy of DIVE.DLL. You should search for the latest PCI devices file. Runs on OS/2 Warp 3 or higher. MMOS/2 must be installed.

See below for download link(s).

Following ones are the download links for manual installation:

Ver. 0.95d (30/10/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/sysb095d.zip
Ver. 0.95d (source code) (30/10/2017)
 http://www.os2warp.org/Sysbench/sb091dsrc.zip
Ver. 0.95d (08/08/2008)
 http://www.os2warp.org/Sysbench/sysb095d.zip
Ver. 0.95c (19/05/2008)
 http://www.os2warp.org/Sysbench/sysb095c.zip
Record updated last time on: Mon, 30/10/2017 - 19:16

