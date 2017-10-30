Benchmarking Utility (video, CPU, disk, and memory).
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. Do NOT use the shipped copy of DIVE.DLL. You should search for the latest PCI devices file. Runs on OS/2 Warp 3 or higher. MMOS/2 must be installed.
