This is a utility to start a program at a defined priority. It is also able to start a VDM (DOS-session) at a defined priority.
On 30/09/2013, the author, Jens Glathe, has released SetPriority as Open Source software under the GNU GPL license. OS/2 and eComStation users would like to thank Jens Glathe and the best wishes for a glorious future to SetPriority!
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
