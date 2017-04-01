SetPriority

1.05
Saturday, 1 April, 2017
http://www.os2world.com/wiki/index.php/SetPriority

This is a utility to start a program at a defined priority. It is also able to start a VDM (DOS-session) at a defined priority.
On 30/09/2013, the author, Jens Glathe, has released SetPriority as Open Source software under the GNU GPL license. OS/2 and eComStation users would like to thank Jens Glathe and the best wishes for a glorious future to SetPriority!

  • GPL

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell
  • VIO

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install emxrt

Download

Ver. 1.05 (by A. Doff) (01/04/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/sp105.zip
Ver. 1.03 (by Jens Glathe) (01/10/2013)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/util/system/SetPriority_1-03.zip
