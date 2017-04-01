This is a utility to start a program at a defined priority. It is also able to start a VDM (DOS-session) at a defined priority.

On 30/09/2013, the author, Jens Glathe, has released SetPriority as Open Source software under the GNU GPL license. OS/2 and eComStation users would like to thank Jens Glathe and the best wishes for a glorious future to SetPriority!