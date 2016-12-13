Available both as ZIP and WarpIN package:

download the ZIP package to temporary directory and unpack it to destination folder;

the WarpIN package is self-installing.

See below for download link(s).

If you are not using the .wpi package, or if you have problems, follow instructions at this page: http://trac.netlabs.org/samba/wiki/Cookbook

WARNING: User interface is written in Rexx language and it requires some specific Rexx libraries to execute GUI Tools, please, install first this package before the Samba server.