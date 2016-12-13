SAMBA is a SMB/CIFS protocols file and print sharing server/client set originaly made for UNIX world to cooperate with corresponding Windows and OS/2 servers or clients. A dedicated mailing list is available at: http://dir.gmane.org/gmane.org.netlabs.samba.user
Available both as ZIP and WarpIN package:
See below for download link(s).
If you are not using the .wpi package, or if you have problems, follow instructions at this page: http://trac.netlabs.org/samba/wiki/Cookbook
WARNING: User interface is written in Rexx language and it requires some specific Rexx libraries to execute GUI Tools, please, install first this package before the Samba server.
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
