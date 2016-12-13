Samba Server

1.1.4 GA & 1.3.0
Tuesday, 13 December, 2016
http://trac.netlabs.org/samba/wiki

SAMBA is a SMB/CIFS protocols file and print sharing server/client set originaly made for UNIX world to cooperate with corresponding Windows and OS/2 servers or clients. A dedicated mailing list is available at: http://dir.gmane.org/gmane.org.netlabs.samba.user

Installation

Available both as ZIP and WarpIN package:

  • download the ZIP package to temporary directory and unpack it to destination folder;
  • the WarpIN package is self-installing.

See below for download link(s).

If you are not using the .wpi package, or if you have problems, follow instructions at this page: http://trac.netlabs.org/samba/wiki/Cookbook

WARNING: User interface is written in Rexx language and it requires some specific Rexx libraries to execute GUI Tools, please, install first this package before the Samba server.

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc libcx libgcc1 cups-libs popt-libs gettext-libs zlib readline

Download

Samba Print Command for OS/2 (13/12/2016)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/samba/server/guitools/smbprint-030-20161213.zip
Ver. 1.3.0 (Samba 3.6.25) (13/12/2016)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/samba/server/samba-1-3-0-979.zip
Rexx libraries ver. 1.1.3 (12/12/2016)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/samba/server/rxlib4smb.wpi
Ver. 1.3.0 (Samba 3.6.25) (07/12/2016)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/samba/server/samba-1-3-0-979.wpi
Ver. 1.1.4 GA (Samba 3.3.16) (02/09/2013)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/samba/server/samba-1-1-4-804.wpi
Ver. 1.2.beta9 (Samba 3.5.11) (02/12/2012)
 ftp://ftp.netlabs.org/pub/samba/server/samba-12beta9-3511-20111202.zip
