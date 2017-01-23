RollBall

Version: 
1.00
Release date: 
Monday, 23 January, 2017

Authors/Port authors:

RollBall is a shared game for OS/2 2.0 PM (not 1.x). The target is to roll a ball to earn points, without falling into the holes.

Categories:

License:

  • Open source (generic)

Interface:

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s).

Download

RollBall Ver. 1.00 (by A. Doff) (23/01/2017)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/games/action/rollball_100_sj.zip
RollBall Ver. 0.99 (by Stangl Roman) (30/01/1995)
 local copy
Last updated: Tue, 31/01/2017 - 13:37

GTranslate

English Dutch French German Korean Russian Swedish

Add new comment

By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.