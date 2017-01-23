RollBall Version 1.00, 2017 (25th anniversary) Silver jubilee edition of RollBall, which required a slow computer to work. The game is changed. Now the speed of the ball increases slowly, to make certain death a more likely event. Source included. Shareware claims removed. RollBall is not the best game ever, but at least it's working again. The goal of the simple game is to roll a ball to earn points, without it falling into one of the holes. - It's anything but a must-have game, but the original author is responsible for over 99% of the code, and changing 1% is not a big deal. Nevertheless the changed 1% changed the game. - Documentation changed, updated and mixed with old documentation. - Hi-res timer used (may not work with OS/2 2.0 anymore). - Made certain death more likely ny increasing the ball's speed, based on the number of times of points scored so far. - "Shareware Game": shared game. - Build environment IBM VisualAge C++. - BUILD.CMD instead of ROLLBALL.MAK, it's a simple project. - lxLite is used too, but not in BUILD.CMD. - UI improved, updated and repaired. - Version changed to 1.00. - The game no longer requires an Intel 80386 CPU with a specific speed. The original DosSleep(0) was far too fast. An inspiring DosSleep(1) was too slow. Multiplying the speed of the ball by 2 works, after some modifications, works, but then the certain death is sort of missing. - Abandoned: error checking.