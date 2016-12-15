rdesktop

1.8.3
Thursday, 15 December, 2016
http://www.rdesktop.org/

RDESKTOP is a client for Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP), used in a number of Microsoft products including Windows NT Terminal Server, Windows 2000 Server, Windows XP and Windows 2003 Server.

Some features are supported by this port:

  • Fullscreen mode
  • Sound output
  • SeamlessRDP mode
  • Clipboard redirection (text and images)
  • Directories redirection
  • Serial devices redirection

  • GPL

  • PMShell
  • Workplace Shell

Installation

Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s). See the included readme.os2 file for instructions.

Following is a list of prerequisites that you have to manually install in order to have the program working:

You can install the prerequisites with rpm running the following string in a command line:

yum install libc libgcc1 openssl

Download

Ver. 1.8.3 (15/12/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/incoming/rdesktop-20161215.zip
Ver. 1.8.3 (01/10/2016)
 http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/download/pub/os2/apps/internet/misc/rdesktop-20160928.zip
Last updated: Sun, 18/12/2016 - 17:52

