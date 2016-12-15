RDESKTOP is a client for Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP), used in a number of Microsoft products including Windows NT Terminal Server, Windows 2000 Server, Windows XP and Windows 2003 Server.
Some features are supported by this port:
Program is distributed as ZIP package: download to temporary directory and unpack to destination folder. See below for download link(s). See the included readme.os2 file for instructions.
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
Add new comment